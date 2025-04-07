These garden features will help sell your home quicker

Barker and Stonehouse Garden Design

As we enter peak house selling season, many homeowners will look to invest in improvements that will add the most value onto their home. Luckily, a new survey1 by Barker and Stonehouse reveals that the garden should be a focal area for potential sellers. The luxury furniture brand shares that six in 10 people wouldn’t buy or rent a house without a garden, whilst a further third deems a garden very important.

A garden is also a key selling point for potential first-time buyers, as around half of millennials and gen Z state they wouldn’t buy a home without a garden.

Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse, adds: "A well-maintained garden can make a huge difference when selling a home. It’s often the first thing potential buyers see, and first impressions count. A blank or neglected garden can be an instant turn-off, while a thoughtfully designed space can add real value and set a home apart from others on the market.”

How much value does a garden add to a property?

Speaking to Stephen Lovelady, Estate Agent at Barton-Wyatt, he explains, “A well-landscaped garden that complements the home can increase property value by up to 20%, making it one of the smartest investments a homeowner can make before selling.”

What do people use their garden for?

The survey by Barker and Stonehouse also reveals how UK homeowners utilise their gardens, with relaxing (71%) and hosting and dining (53%) being the most common uses.

Lena adds, "Buyers are drawn to gardens that feel like an extension of the home—spaces that are both beautiful and functional. Features like structured planting, defined seating areas, and low-maintenance landscaping can make a property far more attractive.

With over half of people using their garden space for hosting and dining, outdoor entertaining spaces are particularly in demand, so a well-thought-out seating area, a large dining table, or a parasol with lighting can create an aspirational space that buyers will love.”

The most popular garden designs

The style of garden you have could also alter the value of your property, according to the survey, with an English country garden style being the most in demand.

English country garden (56%)

Wild garden (21%)

Contemporary garden (19%)

Urban garden (17%)

Mediterranean garden (12%)

The English country garden has long been a staple of British homes, and it’s still the nation’s favourite garden style by far.

Lena shares how to create this garden design, sharing, “Defined by lush flower beds, winding pathways, and neatly clipped hedges, it creates a beautifully layered and elegant outdoor space.

With the rise of period dramas like Bridgerton and Rivals, this timeless look is making a stylish comeback. Even in a smaller urban garden, you can embrace the charm by introducing structured greenery, bursts of colour, and well-placed hedging to create a sense of grandeur—no country estate required.”

Touching on the wild garden design, Lena explains, “Wild gardens are characterised by informal designs filled with lush planting, meandering pathways, and spaces where nature can flourish freely. This growing trend shows a shift towards cultivating gardens that feel inviting, functional, and low-maintenance while providing a space that encourages biodiversity.”

To achieve the look, Lena suggests: “Choose garden furniture with open, airy designs that allow your garden to remain the focal point. Pieces with slender frames, woven details, or foldable designs can feel less imposing in a natural setting.

“Lightweight benches, bistro sets, or moveable chairs also offer flexibility, letting you adapt your seating area to follow the sun, shade, or seasonal blooms without disturbing the garden’s delicate balance."

Despite more people living in flats (21.7% in 2021 vs 20% in 2011)2, urban gardens are less popular, with just 17% of people favouring this style.

Lena adds, “Even in London, where outdoor space is limited, over half (55%) of Londoners prefer the charm of an English country garden, proving that we’re all still dreaming of a slice of countryside—perhaps inspired by period dramas like Bridgerton.”

For the full garden value report, please visit: https://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk/yourhouse/how-much-value-does-a-garden-add-to-a-property