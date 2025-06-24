These Squid Game Phone Stands Might Be the Coolest Merch You’ll See This Week

The line-up includes the three masked Guards; Square, Circle, and Triangle, along with the infamous Young-Hee doll. Each character has been designed to hold smartphones, earbuds, or remotes, making them a functional addition to any desk or gaming setup.

Available models:

Each is priced at £19.99 and available from EXGPro.com

Perfect for fans of the series, the Holdems capture the distinctive aesthetic of Squid Game while offering practical use for everyday devices. Whether placed by a console, workstation or nightstand, they add a bold statement to any space.

The Mini Cable Guy Holdems are part of EXG Pro’s ongoing collection of officially licensed entertainment and gaming merchandise, spanning cult favourites and contemporary franchises.

