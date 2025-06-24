These Squid Game Phone Stands Might Be the Coolest Merch You’ll See This Week

By Kieran Elsby
Contributor
1 hour ago
As Squid Game Series 3 launches on June 27th, EXG Pro has introduced a range of officially licensed Mini Cable Guy Holdems inspired by the global hit. The collection features the series’ most recognisable icons, now reimagined as collectible phone and device stands.

The line-up includes the three masked Guards; Square, Circle, and Triangle, along with the infamous Young-Hee doll. Each character has been designed to hold smartphones, earbuds, or remotes, making them a functional addition to any desk or gaming setup.

Available models:

Square Guard Mini Holdem

Circle Guard Mini Holdem

Triangle Guard Mini Holdem

Young-Hee Mini Holdem

Each is priced at £19.99 and available from EXGPro.com

Perfect for fans of the series, the Holdems capture the distinctive aesthetic of Squid Game while offering practical use for everyday devices. Whether placed by a console, workstation or nightstand, they add a bold statement to any space.

The Mini Cable Guy Holdems are part of EXG Pro’s ongoing collection of officially licensed entertainment and gaming merchandise, spanning cult favourites and contemporary franchises.

Squid Game Mini Cable Guy Holdem

1. Contributed

Squid Game Mini Cable Guy Holdem Photo: Submitted

Squid Game Holdem

2. Contributed

Squid Game Holdem Photo: Submitted

Squid Game Holdem

3. Contributed

Squid Game Holdem Photo: Submitted

Squid Game Holdem

4. Contributed

Squid Game Holdem Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Squid Game
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice