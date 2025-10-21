This 200-year-old shoe brand is Britain's most trusted fashion brand

Traditional British retailers like Clarks still command trust with consumers, even in a digital shopping environment.

New data has revealed that a classic British shoe retailer walks all over the competition when it comes to customer satisfaction.

A new study by Centra, the composable e-commerce platform for global consumer brands, has identified the most trustworthy fashion and footwear retailers in the UK based on their Trustpilot ratings.

The fashion retail sector remains fiercely competitive in Britain, with brands fighting for consumer loyalty and visibility in online and physical spaces. One simple metric that helps cut through the confusion is the percentage of five-star reviews, which gives a clear indication of customer satisfaction.

Clarks, a British shoe retailer established in 1825, tops the list with 88.96% of its 47,291 reviews being five-star ratings. The brand's longevity and consistent quality have secured its position as the most trusted fashion retailer in the country.

Snag Tights, the inclusive hosiery brand, has secured second place with 88.55% of its 113,725 reviews giving five stars. The brand has built a loyal following by offering tights that fit a wide range of body shapes and sizes.

Outdoor clothing brand Passenger takes the third spot with 85.75% of its 40,464 reviews receiving five stars. The brand's commitment to sustainable practices and adventure-ready clothing has clearly resonated with British consumers.

Coastal-inspired clothing brand Seasalt Cornwall ranks fourth with 85.06% of its 94,974 reviews being five-star ratings , reflecting strong customer satisfaction with its distinctively British aesthetic.

Alternative fashion brand KILLSTAR completes the top five with 84.77% of its 49,936 reviews giving five stars, despite having a slightly lower overall rating of 4.2 compared to other top brands.

PAVERS, another footwear retailer, claims sixth position with 82.59% of its substantial 204,596 reviews being five-star ratings, demonstrating strong trust among a large customer base.

British clothing brand Boden takes seventh place with 81.31% of its 58,375 reviews receiving five stars, followed closely by FatFace in eighth with 81.14% of its 98,934 reviews being five-star ratings.

MandM and Pepe Jeans London round out the top ten with 79.36% and 79.02% of their reviews being five stars respectively , both maintaining solid overall ratings of 4.4.

At the other end of the spectrum, some well-known brands struggle to maintain high levels of customer trust. The data reveals significant room for improvement for several retailers that many British consumers regularly shop with.

FRASERS, formerly known as House of Fraser, sits at the bottom of the rankings with only 50.01% of its 127,314 reviews giving five stars. The department store's overall Trustpilot rating of 3.3 suggests inconsistent customer experiences.

Fast fashion retailer Missguided performs only slightly better, with 51.55% of its 51,293 reviews being five-star ratings. The brand's low overall rating of 2.3 indicates significant customer dissatisfaction with their products or services.