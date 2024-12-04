This is what your Secret Santa gift says about you, according to an expert

Christmas gift under tree.

Secret Santa is a beloved workplace tradition, bringing a mix of excitement, mystery, and mischief to an office environment. But the gift you end up with can say a lot about your personality, whether you end up with a quirky gadget, a novelty item, or something cozy – each gift hints at something about the receiver’s personality.

To unwrap the Secret Santa tradition and reveal what a gift can say about a person, Moneypenny spoke to gifting expert Mel Leslie from The Creative Gift Shed, a bespoke client gifting service, to share what your coworkers may think of you, the dos and don’ts of Secret Santa, along with the best type of gifts to get if you’re buying for different personality types whether that be the detail-oriented, the creative, or the team player.

What to buy for introverts vs. extroverts:

Mel mentioned that when choosing gifts, it’s helpful to consider whether someone is more introverted, as their personality often reflects how they recharge and spend their time.

Extroverts are often described as social butterflies who thrive on interaction and shared experiences. Mel emphasizes this by saying, “Extroverts tend to be social butterflies and just love being around people. When you’re picking a gift for them, you should think about something that brings everyone together. Fun games that spark laughter, or maybe vouchers for fun outings, like a cookery class, or local escape room are perfect.” Explaining that extroverts gain energy from being around others, gifts that facilitate interaction are ideal. Additionally, Mel adds, “don’t underestimate the power of a cheeky, personalised mug—maybe one that says, ‘Warning: excessive charm inside.’ They’ll love it because it’s a nod to the vibrant energy they bring to the team.” This underscores the value of adding a personal touch that reflects their outgoing personality and sense of humour.

In contrast, Mel explains the distinct approach needed when selecting gifts for introverts: “These quieter souls appreciate the beauty in their personal space and thrive in cosy, low-key moments. So, keep in mind cosiness, and moments of calm when choosing a gift for them.” Introverts recharge through solitude and quiet activities, making them appreciate gifts that enhance their personal space. Items that promote relaxation, such as scented candles or journals, cater to their preference for peaceful environments. Mel suggests, “a nice self-care package with bath goodies or herbal teas – it’s like giving them a warm hug. They’ll appreciate the gesture and, secretly, probably love you a little more for understanding their need to recharge.” This emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and supporting their self-care routines.

What the following five common Secret Santa gifts say about you:

Mug:Whilst a mug can be often thought of as a boring gift, Mel said that these types of can say a few things about your personality, depending on the mug and the thought behind it. The person who receives a mug as a gift might be someone who not only enjoys a bit of friendly workplace gossip but is also known to frequent the tea or coffee station a little more than they probably should. While a mug can sometimes be dismissed as a “boring” gift, Mel explains that this type of present can actually reveal a lot about the giver and the receiver, especially when chosen thoughtfully. “A mug is practical, but it doesn’t have to be plain and boring," she says. "If it has a quirky design or an inspiring quote, it’s no longer just a mug—it’s saying, ‘I see you as more than just Colin from accounts.’ It’s a way of saying, ‘I know you well enough to choose something personal.’”

Candle: According to Mel, a candle is the perfect choice for those who believe in ‘Hygge’, which is the concept that embodies a feeling of cosiness, warmth, and well-being, often found through the value of a slower pace of life and cosy elements – often including candles. She said, “A candle is like saying, ‘I want you to have a moment of calm amidst all the work chaos.’ It’s both thoughtful and indulgent. But it can be made even more interesting”. These recipients are the to prioritize comfort and calm over hustle and busyness, often setting aside time for rest, connection, and self-reflection.

Gift -card:Mel explained that gift-cards can often be seen as impersonal, although when it’s well-chosen, it can actually be incredibly thoughtful. She said, “This doesn’t have to be a “get whatever you like, I didn’t know what to get you gift. It says may not know all your tastes, but I respect your freedom to choose something you’ll truly love.” When tailored to a favourite store or coffee shop, a gift card becomes a way of giving them a mini-indulgence on their terms. The recipient of this gift is likely someone who values choice and enjoys a bit of freedom to treat themselves—someone who might get a thrill out of deciding on their own perfect treat.”

Desk Accessory: Mel explained that a stylish desk accessory is more than a practical item and the recipient is probably someone who finds joy in their surroundings and sees their desk as a reflection of their personality. “It’s a gentle nudge towards workplace style—and possibly organisation—because who doesn’t feel more motivated with a tidy, stylish desk? Whether it’s a chic pen holder or a mini plant, this gift tells them you notice their hard work and respect their space. The recipient is likely to be someone who loves a well-organised, inspiring workspace and is all about boosting productivity and loves their desk to be styled like a Pinterest board!”

Socks: Socks have long been an underestimated gift, however Mel said that these can be some of the most appreciated. She said “They have been the butt of a lot of Christmas gifting jokes over the years and can be seen as a default gift. However, don’t underestimate the power of those feet warmers! They can be either a playful, fun and quirky gift, or a moment of calm and cosy gift if you choose with personality in mind. The recipients will either find joy in small comforts if you are opting for fluffy and cosy or will be someone who isn’t afraid to show a little personality and knows the power of a great pair of socks to brighten the day, that’s how you upgrade ‘just another pair of socks’ to something memorable!”

Snacks/Treats: Mel explained that snacks aren’t just sustenance—they’re a way to brighten up someone’s day. She said “Food = joy, no doubt about it. Snacks aren’t just a gift—they’re a moment of joy wrapped up in deliciousness. Whether it’s artisanal chocolates, a gourmet popcorn mix, or a box of local treats, it’s about making their taste buds do a happy dance and adding a little celebration to their routine.” She went on to add a little about what this gift signifies about the recipient. “They’re the kind of person who believes that we can all indulge a little sometimes. They appreciate a quick pick-me-up and are always game for sharing to, making snacks the perfect gift to brighten up any workday or have that secret stash in their desk drawer!”

Dos and don’ts for Secret Santa:

Set a budget: Whilst it can be easy to get carried away in the excitement of purchasing gifts, it’s important to be realistic and fair with your budget. Mel said “Keep it light and enjoyable. Establish a budget that everyone can feel comfortable with. The goal is to spread joy, not stress around overspending.” Typically, between £5 and £15 is enough to find something suitable.

Don’t be generic or overly personal: Mel suggested that you should steer clear of generic gifts that show lack of thought, such as chocolate and instead tailor the gift to suit the person – but not too much. An overly personal gift can feel out of place in a Secret Santa gift exchange, where those taking part typically aren’t close friends or family, so something intimate could come across as inappropriate. Mel explained that something ‘too personal’ could make the receiver feel uncomfortable, and instead gifts should be left light-hearted and fun.Use general interests, and if all else fails choose a universal gift: Mel said “even if you don’t know your colleague well, consider common office interests or hobbies. A trendy coffee mug for a coffee lover, or a cute desk plant for someone who appreciates greenery.

Opt for items that resonate with everyone, like gourmet snacks or cosy throws. These gifts are generally loved and appreciated.” Additionally, she added “don’t hesitate to ask others for tips on what the person enjoys. A little discreet detective work can lead to a gift that truly makes them smile.”

Hannah Williams-Skinner, Working Life Manager at Moneypenny added "The tradition of Secret Santa encourages people to connect, even those who might not work closely on a day-to-day basis. At Moneypenny, we have lots of different teams working different patterns (like our 247 team, and weekend teams) and whether it’s a home day or you’re in our fabulous HQ Secret Santa is a great way of coming together. Without a doubt, we find teams hosting Secret Santas and sharing thoughtful, small gifts, showing appreciation in a light-hearted way, and fostering a more inclusive and friendly atmosphere. It’s a fun tradition that reminds everyone that work can be about more than just deadlines—it’s about creating a positive and connected workplace culture."