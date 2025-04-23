This Pennsylvania mall is America's best for Mother's Day shopping

User (UGC) Submitted

King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, has been named the best mall in America for Mother's Day shopping. The mall, located just outside Philadelphia, ranked best overall based on five key metrics.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, conducted by omnichannel retail management solution provider Priority Software, awarded the 20 largest malls in the US a score out of 100 based on performance across five key metrics: mall size, number of stores, parking spaces per 10,000 square feet, Instagram posts, and average Google rating out of five.

Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia Mall was named the best for shopping in the US, earning a perfect score of 100 out of 100. This mall offers over 13,400 parking spots, or 5.8 spaces per 10,000 square feet, and around 450 stores for visitors, perfect for finding the right gift for Mother's Day. It’s the third-largest mall on the list, measuring over 2.79 million square feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Galleria in Houston, Texas, ranks second, with a score of 92.6 out of 100. It has over 400 stores across 2.4 million square feet, offers more than 13,000 parking spaces, and boasts an average Google rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

In third place is the Mall of America in Minnesota, scoring 89.3 out of 100. As the largest mall in the US, it spans over 5.6 million square feet and houses over 520 stores.

With 12,300 parking spaces, the mall provides approximately 3.2 spaces per 10,000 square feet, catering to millions of annual visitors. The mall is also the most Instagrammed of the top 20, with over 279,000 posts under #mallofamerica.

Next is the American Dream Meadowlands mall in New Jersey, ranking fourth with a score of 81.6 out of 100. The mall spans three million square feet and has over 450 stores for visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has the highest number of parking spaces overall, with over 33,000 available, reducing the likelihood of parking struggles. However, it has the lowest average Google rating, at just 3.5 stars out of five.

In fifth place is Hawaii’s Ala Moana Center, with a score of 71.1. This mall, covering 2.4 million square feet, includes 350 stores and 11,000 parking spaces. It holds a 4-star rating on Google but is one of the least Instagrammed, with only about 1,000 posts.

Ranking sixth, Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey scored 70.7. The mall offers 346 stores within its 2.1 million square feet and has a 4-star rating on Google.

Aventura Mall in Florida takes the seventh spot with a score of 70.6, featuring over 300 stores across 2.7 million square feet. It is the second-most Instagrammed mall on the list, with 207,000 posts on Instagram (#aventuramall).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In eighth place is Sawgrass Mills, also in Florida, scoring 68.4 in the index. It is followed by Tysons Corner Center in Virginia, which scored 65.4 out of 100.

Rounding off the top ten is California’s Del Amo Fashion Center, with a score of 56.1. The center boasts a 4.5-star rating on Google and more than 12,000 parking spaces for its 2.5 million square feet of shopping area.

“Trips to shopping centers can make for great outings, especially before a major day for gift buying like Mother's Day," commented Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "Malls like King of Prussia and The Galleria exemplify what draws customers during these peak times: a wide variety of stores, convenient parking, and an enjoyable shopping environment.

“Nowadays, malls are not just about shopping – they’re also about experiences too. These centers add restaurants, cinemas, events, and play zones, turning a simple shopping trip into a day-long outing that families and friends can enjoy together.”

​