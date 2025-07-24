Tika launches game-changing new ‘Deals’ feature

Tika's 'Deals' feature is set to streamline the insurance renewal process

Tika, the pioneering personal admin app, is announcing the launch of Deals, a new feature on the Tika app, created to simplify and improve the insurance renewal process for users.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located within the reminders section of the Tika app, the new feature offers users a convenient way to access upcoming insurance renewal alerts and compare tailored quotes across a range of products, including home, pet, car, holiday and travel cover. It provides a smooth and convenient way to compare insurance options directly within the platform and by connecting with users’ renewal dates, the feature highlights relevant offers, helping people make informed choices while saving time and easing the stress of life admin.

By bringing these options into one central place, Tika helps reduce the need to move between multiple services, offering a clearer, more streamlined experience that supports confident and informed financial decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sid Sutton, Founder of Tika, commented: “The launch of our new Deals feature marks a significant step forward for Tika. By allowing users to compare insurance quotes directly alongside their renewal alerts, we are simplifying what is often a frustrating and time-consuming process. It creates a more connected and user-friendly experience that reflects the core of our mission to remove the stress from life admin.

“Life admin can quickly become overwhelming, whether it is finding documents or managing renewals and comparisons. As Tika continues to grow, we remain focused on adding features that bring clarity and convenience to users, helping individuals stay organised and in control.”

Designed to support users in managing their life admin by simplifying everyday tasks, Tika aims to eliminate chaos and foster a calm state of mind, allowing users to engage in more productive and enjoyable activities. The software’s highly innovative, biometrically secure ‘Tikaverse’ enables users to keep life’s essential details and documents in one place – from insurance policies and passport details to energy quotes and NHS numbers. Acting as a personal assistant, there is no more rummaging through drawers, searching for lost documents or worrying about forgotten bills, just peace of mind knowing everything is easily accessible.

Notably, Tika’s innovative software helps individuals find and connect with their favourite people – friends and family can be added as ‘Sidetiks’, to synchronise calendar events, collaborate on to-do lists, share important documents and set reminders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the impact practical life complexities can have in the workplace and on individuals’ mental states, Sid has also introduced Tika for businesses, enabling companies to equip their teams with a tool to remove life admin stress, bolster wellbeing and increase productivity in the business. In addition to demonstrating a firm commitment to the wellbeing of its team, employers will benefit from a user management portal, monthly reporting, and usage analysis and recommendations.

To find out more about Tika, visit: https://www.tika-app.com/