Top trending UK beauty brands 2025: Branding expert reveals where Britain’s most searched Indie labels began

United Kingdom

Regional British beauty brands are breaking the London mold and finding success through TikTok, community-building, and bold branding.

The UK beauty scene is evolving rapidly, with growth not just centred in London but spread across the regions. A wave of regional, social-first beauty brands is challenging the traditional capital-centric narrative. These companies are reshaping how British consumers discover and relate to beauty.

New analysis by Aura Print spotlights a wave of regional disruptors. From TikTok fame to hometown pride, these brands are redefining beauty’s power hubs.

London: Still a Central Hub

Nearly half of the UK’s fastest-growing beauty startups were founded in London, confirming its continued role as a beauty powerhouse. With proximity to media, influencers, and funding, London remains a strategic base for many.

Key London-based brands include:

The Ordinary UK : Known for its science-backed skincare at affordable prices, the UK arm of the globally famous brand has found a strong fan base in the capital.

: Known for its science-backed skincare at affordable prices, the UK arm of the globally famous brand has found a strong fan base in the capital. Bleach London : A pioneering hair colour brand that has become a cult favourite among Gen Z thanks to its bold dyes, salon presence, and vegan credentials.

: A pioneering hair colour brand that has become a cult favourite among Gen Z thanks to its bold dyes, salon presence, and vegan credentials. Pleasing by Harry Styles: Though international in its reach, Pleasing was launched in London and reflects a gender-inclusive, minimalistic aesthetic. It has high Instagram engagement and drives cross-category beauty trends.

Glasgow: Byoma Beauty

Byoma Beauty is the fastest-growing UK beauty brand, with over 1.2 million TikTok followers and 368,000 average monthly searches. Based in Glasgow, the brand has tapped into skincare’s science-meets-simplicity trend with colourful packaging, dermatologist-tested formulas, and a strong presence in Boots. It exemplifies the power of virality paired with smart product development.

Liverpool: Made by Mitchell

Founded by makeup artist Mitchell Halliday, Made by Mitchell is a Liverpool-born brand that has built a cult following through TikTok. With over 1.1 million followers and 74,000 monthly searches, the brand’s accessible price point and product demonstrations have resonated with Gen Z beauty lovers across the UK.

Manchester: REFY Beauty

REFY, founded in Manchester by influencer Jess Hunt, has built an aesthetic-forward identity that blends minimalism with sleek design. The brand’s viral brow sculpt products and Instagram-friendly aesthetic have earned it a devoted fan base, with engagement rivalling more established luxury names.

Pembrokeshire: Hair Syrup

Hair Syrup is a grassroots Welsh success story, with 407,000+ TikTok followers and 40,500 monthly searches. Based in Pembrokeshire, the brand focuses on pre-wash hair treatments using nourishing ingredients. Its visual identity and DIY beauty ethos have captured audiences looking for affordable, effective, and natural haircare solutions.

What Makes These Brands Stand Out?

Their success is rooted in:

Highly specific branding that resonates with underrepresented communities

Founder-led storytelling that builds trust

Social-first marketing that prioritises virality, trends, and authenticity

"In a crowded marketplace, it’s no longer just about being from London or backed by big-name investors. The brands gaining traction today are those that feel personal, whether they’re rooted in a town like Pembrokeshire or a city like Glasgow. The digital age rewards brands that are relatable, nimble, and authentic. TikTok is the new high street: it's where trends are born, products go viral, and loyal communities are built. Whether you're selling foundation or fragrance, consumers want to see real stories, real results, and real people behind the product. That’s what regional brands are getting right, and why they’re standing out,” says Branding Expert, Liam Smith from Aura Print.

The UK’s beauty future looks far more regional than ever before. From Scotland to Wales, indie brands are taking bold risks, shaping new identities, and proving that great beauty doesn't only come from the capital. The next big thing could just as easily be from Liverpool as it is from London.