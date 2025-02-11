Tour de France champion Egan Bernal’s race-ridden bike available for fans to bid on via MatchWornShirt

Pinarello Bolide F TT

MatchWornShirt are offering fans the chance to own numerous race-ridden pro bikes, including the iconic Pinarello Bolide F TT used by 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal

MatchWornShirt, the world’s largest match-worn memorabilia auction platform, is giving fans and collectors a chance to own a piece of cycling history via an exclusive auction series. Fans will be able to bid on a wide range of incredible bikes from INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team, Soudal Quick-Step, EF Education-Easypost, Team Picnic PostNL and Team Visma- Lease a Bike.

The bikes have been used by some of the world’s most prestigious and decorated riders; including 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion Egan Bernal and 2021 Olympic road race and 2019 Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz. The 11 items available include top of the line road, time trial and mountain bikes from the likes of Cannondale, Pinarello, Specialized, and SCOTT.

Bikes from Visma’s dominant 2023 season, featuring grand tour winners Sepp Kuss and Primož Roglič, along with bikes from Steven Kruijswijk, Marianne Vos, Fem van Empel, and Mike Teunissen are also available for auction.

Egan Bernal

Bob Zonderwijk, co-founder of MatchWornShirt, said: “We're delighted to bring fans closer to the sport they love by offering these iconic, race-ridden bikes through our exclusive auction series. Each bike tells its own unique story, having been used by some of the most celebrated riders in cycling history. This represents a rare opportunity for fans to own a true piece of cycling heritage, and we’re proud to collaborate with these incredible teams to make it possible."

The bikes will be live from February 11th until February 16th on MatchWornShirt’s web and app-based auction platform.