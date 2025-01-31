Toy trends 2025: The Entertainer reveals January shopping trends and what’s big for 2025

Bibi-Chibis at The Entertainer

The Entertainer has unveiled key trends in toy shopping habits from the first month of the year, providing an insight into shoppers’ preferences for 2025.

Sales insights from the leading toy retailer support recent trends highlighted by market research company Circana, showing that shoppers are inclined to great-value products, particularly within the sub-£10 price point. With The Entertainer’s pocket money range seeing a 49% YoY increase in sales, the retailer has offered customers up to 75% off throughout January as part of its Big Toy Sale to tap into the demand, and has announced an extra 25% promotion for click-and-collect purchases from 30 January – 2 February.

January also saw growth in sales for toys that spark happiness, with plush products, such as Squishmallows, performing strongly. Insight reveals that families were purchasing cheerful products to help combat the January blues, with brightly coloured toys that promote positivity, like Bibi Chibis, being particularly popular with 4 to 11 year olds.

A surge in game sales was likely driven by the cold and stormy weather keeping families indoors, with Rubik’s Cubes, Pictionary and Uno retaining their longstanding position within The Entertainer’s top 10 best-selling games. The Traitors board game has also seen sales soar over the past month while the third season of the hugely popular BBC show aired, firmly establishing itself as a new family favourite game.

The best-selling product at The Entertainer during January was Hot Wheels’ extensive collection of single cars, which start from just £2.40. Over the past month, there has been strong demand for licensed toys tied to upcoming action-packed film releases, including Jurassic World, Minecraft and Captain America, particularly with children aged 5 to 11.

Looking ahead, a wide range of new exciting products are set to launch at The Entertainer, including Mattel’s Polly Pocket Takeout, TY Beanie Bouncers and Uno Teams, which the leading toy retailer predicts will be exceptionally sought-after.

From Thursday 30 January – Sunday 2 February, bargain-hunters can enjoy an extra 25% off at The Entertainer through click-and-collect.