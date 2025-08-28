Travel expert: The seven things you should always pack in your hand luggage

Your World

A former British Airways flight attendant has shared her tips on the top seven items EVERY passenger should pack in their hand luggage.

And Jane Hawkes’ advice might make you want to rethink what you pack in your bag the next time you board an aircraft.

“Choosing what to pack can be a real headache, particularly with all the restrictions on what you can and can’t take in the cabin,” says Jane, who runs the consumer advice blog LadyJaney.co.uk

“But once you’re in your seat you’re stuck with what you’ve brought with you and being uncomfortable at 30,000 ft is no way to start a holiday.”

One key item Jane, who worked for British Airways, says people should pack are disposable wipes ‘for onboard cleanliness’.

“Regardless of cabin class, there are some parts of a plane which are dirtier than others but not the toilets as you would expect,” she says.

“They might look clean enough, but seatback trays are big germ hotspots. It’s always wise to have antibacterial wipes on hand to wipe them down before use.”

Jane’s must pack items for hand luggage

Collapsible water bottle

These are perfect for reusing and topping up while you’re out and about on your holiday but they’re also great for the airport because you can easily fill them up after airport security without having a cumbersome water bottle taking up valuable space. Air travel is dehydrating so it’s great to have something which can be refilled in airport terminals after clearing security while you’re waiting to board or for your baggage to appear on the conveyor belt.

Hand cream

Aeroplane cabins and high altitudes can really dry your skin out. I always carry a sample size of my favourite hand lotion or body butter which can be easily popped into my pocket or hand baggage for easy access and disposal after use. They’re also great to use after sanitising wipes or gel as the alcohol in many of them can really dry out your skin (and skin on hands is one of the first places we notice ageing!)

Lip balm

A hydrating lip balm or nourishing lipstick is essential to remedy cracked and dry lips on board. Lipsticks and lip balms aren’t generally classes as liquids but check with your airline before you fly if you’re unsure of what is permitted. They can easily fit into the airport-approved transparent bags at security, so even if they are classed as liquids you can still take them on board.

A good-sized travel bag

I never carry when I can pull so a travel bag on wheels is the ideal option. Opt for luggage which is easily identifiable by its colour or pattern in case it is mislaid of if you’re on a really busy flight as it will be much easier to identify at baggage reclaim.

Look to maximise the space you are permitted for hand luggage but that’s not to heavy to manoeuvre or lift in to the overhead locker. These rules vary according to which carrier you are flying, so make sure to check!

Snug travel pillow

Make your flight as comfortable as possible by carrying a snug inflatable travel pillow so you don’t have to lean on the hard seat headrest when trying to rest on board – or the shoulder of the person next to you.

Eye mask

These are essential for night flights and to help prevent jet lag. If you want to get some all important sleep during your flight then an eye masks are an affordable and simple travel essential. They can help you catch a few zzz’s in any time zone when you can’t control the light.

There’s nothing more irritating than when cabin crew bang on the lights about an hour before landing when you’ve just nodded off.

Eco friendly handy bamboo wipes

These are an absolute must for on the go cleanliness and a quick refresh if you’ve packed that eye mask and travel pillow and had some sleep.

They can also be used to wipe down tray tables which can be a hive of germs. By opting for biodegradable wipes, you can do your bit for the environment too.