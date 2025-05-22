Untouchable, unmoveable, unstoppable: Canterbury of New Zealand launch new ‘Heat Pack’ as Lions-mania reaches fever pitch

The collection includes Speed, Stampede and Phoenix boot models and each boot is designed for a different style of player

Heritage rugby brand Canterbury of New Zealand has launched its new ‘Heat Pack’ range in a bold red colourway across its Speed, Phoenix and Stampede boots.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 120 years of experience within the rugby world, Canterbury continues to lead in performance innovation. As the game evolves, with athletes now faster, more powerful and more skilful than ever before, Canterbury remains committed to delivering boots designed for every style on the pitch.

“With 120 years of rugby heritage, Canterbury’s knowledge and expertise are unmatched. We’ve developed three innovative boots, each tailored to the unique styles of the modern player. Each of these blends player insights and cutting-edge design to deliver exceptional performance on the pitch. We can’t wait to see them in action in the upcoming Lions tour in Australia.” Simon Rowe SVP of Canterbury of New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineered for game-changing pace, the Speed Elite is 24g lighter than its predecessor. With a totally new upper construction, redistributed TPU embroidery for added support, and a streamlined toe box for a cleaner kicking surface, it is built for impact in critical moments.

Canterbury of New Zealand release ‘Heat Pack’ rugby boot range in distinctive red colourway

The choice of the recently selected British & Irish Lion winger Mack Hansen, this boot delivers elite speed when it matters most.

Designed for players constantly making tackles or stuck in a ruck over the ball, the Phoenix Elite is now 50g lighter and features Mono-Mesh technology for breathability and durability. The mono-wrap tongue locks the foot in place, giving maximum lateral support and powerful propulsion, without sacrificing comfort.

Created for the all-action forward or back-row who needs power in their game.