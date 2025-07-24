Vamoosh launches innovative dishwasher cleaner to tackle trapped food scraps and odours – exclusive to B&M
This brand-new formulation offers a modern alternative to Vamoosh’s original ‘tea bag’ sachet cleaner, created in response to the shift in dishwasher habits where pre-rinsing is now widely discouraged (Which). As food residue builds up in dishwashers, it can cause odours, blockages, and decreased cleaning efficiency with, Vamoosh’s newest solution designed to address these issues at the source.
With a unique 6-in-1 action, the new Vamoosh Dishwasher Cleaner:
- Dissolves food scraps
- Removes grease and grime
- Eliminates limescale
- Removes odours
- Hygienically cleans
- Delivers a concentrated, powerful clean
Powered by active oxygen, the cleaner penetrates hard-to-reach areas including spray arms, filters, and internal piping to eliminate hidden buildup and leave your machine sparkling clean. Application is simple: just pour the powder into the bottom of an empty dishwasher and run a hot cycle. The result? A fresh, hygienic machine with a revitalising Sparkling Lemon scent.
Available now exclusively at B&M and online for £6.99