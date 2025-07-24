Vamoosh launches innovative dishwasher cleaner to tackle trapped food scraps and odours – exclusive to B&M

Vamoosh, the game-changing brand solving the unsolvable cleaning problems in the home are proud to unveil its latest innovation: a powerful powder Dishwasher Cleaner designed to dissolve food scraps and restore dishwashers to peak performance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This brand-new formulation offers a modern alternative to Vamoosh’s original ‘tea bag’ sachet cleaner, created in response to the shift in dishwasher habits where pre-rinsing is now widely discouraged (Which). As food residue builds up in dishwashers, it can cause odours, blockages, and decreased cleaning efficiency with, Vamoosh’s newest solution designed to address these issues at the source.

With a unique 6-in-1 action, the new Vamoosh Dishwasher Cleaner:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dissolves food scraps

Removes grease and grime

Eliminates limescale

Removes odours

Hygienically cleans

Delivers a concentrated, powerful clean

Vamoosh Dishwasher Cleaner

Powered by active oxygen, the cleaner penetrates hard-to-reach areas including spray arms, filters, and internal piping to eliminate hidden buildup and leave your machine sparkling clean. Application is simple: just pour the powder into the bottom of an empty dishwasher and run a hot cycle. The result? A fresh, hygienic machine with a revitalising Sparkling Lemon scent.

Available now exclusively at B&M and online for £6.99