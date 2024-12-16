Vegan lux trainer brand Loci pops up on Oxford Street

LOCI x Future Stores

Urban-lux vegan trainer and apparel brand LØCI had opened its first physical shop today at the renowned experiential immersive retail space Future Stores, 95 Oxford Street, London.

With a large celebrity following, including investment from Leonardo DiCaprio and singer Nicki Minaj (who has a range with the retailer) LØCI already has a loyal online following for its bio-leather and recycled ocean plastic trainers but will use the Future Stores launch to connect with a wider UK audience and build physical brand awareness.

It’s pop-up store on Oxford Street, a first for the brand, provides access to 500,000 weekly potential customers.

Visitors will be surrounded by immersive LØCI digital graphics, its current collections all of which can be ordered in store and delivered directly to the customer’s door. As well as a sneak peek of the retailer’s eagerly awaited SS25 collections.

All this will be complimented with the unique rich insight that the intelligent store can provide such as number of customers walking past, the number of customers coming into the store, their store journey and dwell time.

As part of the in-store experience, Snapchat will offer its augmented reality (AR) technology, enabling shoppers to virtually try on LØCI’s footwear and hoodies via full-length AR mirrors, whilst visitors will also be able to play with other bespoke LØCI Lenses and some of Snapchat’s famed viral Lenses.

Phillipe Homsey, co-founder, LØCI said: “Online retail is a powerful tool but nowadays modern shoppers want so much more. They want to see our products, virtually try them on, post their hottest looks online and immerse themselves in all that LØCI has to offer.

Partnering with Future Stores and collaborating with Snapchat allows us to offer a truly personalised, 360-degree experience so each of our customers has the individual brand interaction they want and deserve. It’s our first physical store and what better place to have it than on the busiest shopping street in Europe. It also fits perfectly with our brand's ethos of ‘Keep It Moving’ – a call to challenge the status quo, inspire change and empower those driving positive impact.”

Kate Hardcastle MBE, Director of Global Engagement, Future Stores, said: “Forward-thinking brands like LØCI understand that immersive ‘i-tail’ experiences are the future of customer engagement. We are leading the charge in transforming the retail landscape by delivering standout brand activations that redefine how emerging brands connect with their audiences. By doing so, we’re revitalising the high street, offering customers an experience as dynamic and captivating as their social media feeds.”

“LØCI represents the ideal partner – a true challenger brand with exceptional products, a steadfast commitment to sustainability, and a loyal, passionate following. It’s a brand that resonates deeply with customers, celebrities, fashion editors and influencers alike,” added Kate.

As the world’s most advanced retail store, Future Stores sits at the intersection of digital-out-of-home media and experiential retail, transforming traditional shopping into a dynamic, interactive experience. The incredible setting boasts a two-floor, immersive space spanning an entire Oxford Street block and 400m² of dazzling high-definition Micro LED displays, by interactive media specialists Mood Media.

Opened in October, the £20m space is fast-becoming the destination of choice for emerging retail brands to launch to a globally-connected audience. Designed specifically to be as inspirational as a social media feed, ever changing and ever evolving, guest brands will change every four to six weeks.

LØCI will be in residence every day up to and including 31 December 2024, closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Opening times

Monday–Wednesday 9 AM–6 PM

Thursday–Saturday 9 AM–7 PM

Sunday11 AM–5 PM