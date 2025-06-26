‘Villa vibes’ take over UK homes as Love Island fuels interior design craze

Love (and lighting) in every reflection.

With Love Island 2025 heating up our screens once again, millions aren’t just glued to the drama - they’re lusting after that dreamy villa aesthetic. And according to experts, it's having a real impact on how Brits are styling their homes.

Interior designers nationwide are reporting a surge in clients asking for "villa-style lighting," while LED lighting sales have spiked among homeowners wanting to recreate that resort-luxury feeling in their own spaces. Call it the ‘Love Island effect’ - and it's transforming rooms nationwide.

Wondering how to get that vibe yourself? It all comes down to a few easy lighting tricks that anyone can try.

Why the villa always looks Instagram-perfect

The hideaway’s design highlights how lighting shapes the feel of a space.

Ever wondered why every Love Island scene looks like it belongs in a high-end lifestyle magazine? The secret is strategic lighting placement - the kind that creates that elusive "always golden hour" glow that makes everything (and everyone) look their absolute best.

Much of that distinctive villa glow comes down to the professional LED setup behind the scenes. According to ITV’s lighting team, over 200 metres of LEDs were used throughout the space - supplied by UK-based lighting specialists Ultra LEDs.

Curious about how the villa lighting was done - or how to recreate it at home? Ultra LEDs has shared some of the techniques and products used behind the scenes.

Steal these villa lighting tricks for your home

The warm glow formula

The villa's signature look starts with layered lighting that mimics natural sunset tones. Instead of harsh overhead bulbs, the space uses soft, indirect LED lighting that creates depth and warmth. No harsh overhead bulbs that make everyone look tired - just layers of gentle light that make every corner feel welcoming.

Colour-changing magic

Those mood-setting colour changes aren't just for drama; they're practical design genius. Instead of looking like a nightclub, the lighting shifts subtly from energising coral tones during the day to relaxing blues in the evening.

The "no ugly shadows" rule

Notice how the islanders never have unflattering shadows on their faces? That's strategic lighting at work. The continuous, even illumination avoids creating the shadows that traditional spotlights can produce, meaning no one gets caught in harsh light - a trick that works just as well for everyday lighting at home.

Architectural drama

Those stunning ceiling features and curved walls look even more impressive thanks to accent lighting that highlights the villa's best architectural features. It's a trick that works just as well in regular homes - the right lighting can make any room feel more spacious and sophisticated.

Your villa transformation starts here

Ready to ditch the boring ceiling lights and create your own Love Island-worthy space? The villa's lighting philosophy is surprisingly simple: layer your light sources, embrace warm tones, and never underestimate the power of a good LED strip placed in just the right spot.

Whether you're planning a full home renovation or just want to upgrade your living room's ambience, the Love Island villa proves that the right lighting can transform any space into somewhere you'd never want to leave.