Wall’s and Minecraft craft this summer’s coolest new ice-cream

Wall’s has crafted its first-ever Minecraft ice-cream, bringing fans a playful new way to enjoy the game, a tasty tribute to the blocky, adventurous world of Minecraft

First there was the movie, now as Minecraft obsession reaches fever-pitch this summer, Wall’s has crafted its first-ever Minecraft ice-cream, bringing fans a playful new way to enjoy the game, a tasty tribute to the blocky, adventurous world of Minecraft, designed to spark joy among gamers, families and ice-cream lovers alike, available exclusively at Morrisons.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafted to reflect the Minecraft mining experience, the 75ml ice cream stick is layered just like the game and reflects its blocky pixels. A green vanilla top layer represents grass blocks, followed by a rich cocoa middle for the mud layer, and a vanilla base filled with bright blue crunchy inclusions, a nod to the game’s hidden diamonds. With just 73 calories per stick, it’s a lighter choice that still delivers on flavour and fun from the famed gaming brand and the team at Unilever Ice Cream, soon to be known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company following the separation of the division later this year.

Minecraft has become one of the best-selling games of all time with over 300 million copies sold, and the hype around Minecraft has never been louder. Bringing the spirit of Minecraft into real life, the new ice cream turns a trip to the freezer into a mini adventure – easy to spot but even more fun to find. The packaging features beloved Minecraft characters and includes an interactive QR code that unlocks digital surprises, turning each stick into a mini treasure hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to bring the world of Minecraft to life in such a fun and flavourful way for summer 2025. This ice cream captures the spirit of adventure that defines the game, from its blocky green top to the chocolatey middle and the surprise of gem-like blue inclusions at the base. It’s a joyful treat that invites consumers of all ages to rediscover their inner child, turning an everyday ice cream moment into a playful journey,” says Leyal Eskin Yilmaz, Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and Head of Global Brands Wall’s, Cornetto and Twister at The Magnum Ice Cream Company.

Landing in limited freezers from July, so grab one before they vanish!

Mike Kenny, Ice Cream Buying Manager from Morrisons, said: “We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of the new Minecraft ice cream this summer. With its fun design, great flavour and connection with one of the world’s biggest games, we know it will be a hit with fans and families alike. We can’t wait for our customers to discover it in our freezers!”

Launching exclusively at Morrisons on 1st July, the ice cream will come in 4-pack multipacks (RRP £3.00).

Whether you’re a long-time gamer, a casual fan, or simply love a good ice cream, this is one treat worth digging for.