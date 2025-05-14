Weetabix reveals easy hacks to help Brits hit their protein goals

Weetabix Protein

We are what we eat, and it’s important to include foods that contain protein at mealtimes and as snacks, spread throughout the day, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Over the past three months searches for ‘how to increase my protein intake’ have increased by over 50%, reflecting a growing interest in protein for Brits. The team at Weetabix have provided the ultimate guide to protein, looking at why it’s essential, how much you need, and easy ways to add more to your diet to help inspire those looking for meal inspiration.

Why protein is important?

In the UK, the reference daily intake for protein, for a typical adult is 50g. Protein is an essential macronutrient and although on average people in the UK are hitting their protein requirements, it’s important to get it from a range of sources.

So why just bulk one meal a day with protein when you can healthily spread it across many meals and snacks to create a stable diet? Think of it as a way to get creative – selecting high protein ingredients and snacks will not only be nutritious but will widen your taste palette and bring a wide range of delicious flavours.

Three easy ways to boost your protein intake

Opt for a high protein-based snack – perfect for those on-the-go people, snacks such as unsalted nuts or veggie stick s help provide an easy protein boost.

– perfect for those on-the-go people, snacks such as unsalted nuts or veggie stick s help provide an easy protein boost. Cereal hack – This is simple yet effective, any breakfast cereal can be made higher in protein by adding ingredients such as peanut butter, oats or chia seeds, all both delicious and hearty.

– This is simple yet effective, any breakfast cereal can be made higher in protein by adding ingredients such as peanut butter, oats or chia seeds, all both delicious and hearty. Plant-based protein? - Nuts, beans, tofu and more are all brilliant for adding that extra sprinkle of protein to a meal.

Weetabix has 50% more protein than most cereals

Containing an incredible 19g of protein per 100g or 7.6g per serving, Weetabix has 50% more protein than an average, ready to eat breakfast cereal. Ultimately providing an easy and incredibly tasty ingredient that’s packed with protein (alongside other great nutrients) to fuel your days ahead.

3 Simple protein powered recipes

Protein bowl – pair two Weetabix Protein biscuits with one sliced kiwi fruit, plus a dollop of Greek yoghurt with chopped pistachios and toasted pumpkin seeds. ·

– pair two Weetabix Protein biscuits with one sliced kiwi fruit, plus a dollop of Greek yoghurt with chopped pistachios and toasted pumpkin seeds. · Energy bowl – peanut butter and sliced banana on Weetabix Protein, with milk of your choice. What’s not to like?

– peanut butter and sliced banana on Weetabix Protein, with milk of your choice. What’s not to like? Protein passion– passion fruit meets protein power in this delicious yoghurt-laden breakfast bowl.

