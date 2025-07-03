Win a home refresh worth £2,500 as Blinds 2go celebrates its 25th birthday

Arlo Modern Grey Curtains

It’s celebration time at Blinds 2go, the UK’s leading made-to-measure blinds retailer, as the brand marks 25 years of transforming homes with stylish blinds and curtains.

To mark the milestone, Blinds 2go is giving its highly coveted annual sale, the Big Blinds 2go Birthday Bonanza (which starts on 14th July with huge savings of up to 25% off multiple product categories across the website) a birthday twist.

25 golden tickets will be hidden in sample packs ordered through the Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go websites between 1st – 13th July. The nationwide golden ticket giveaway features 25 prizes, to celebrate the brands 25th birthday, worth up to £2,500.

One lucky winner will find the top golden ticket, worth £2,500, which can be used to give their home a stunning update. Whatever your style preference is, you’ll be spoiled for choice with Blinds 2go’s huge range of products, including a variety of stunning designer blinds, blackout blinds and sheer curtains. Or, why not elevate your outdoor space with a brand-new retractable awning – the perfect way to add some style and shade to your garden for summer.

The remaining 24 golden tickets will unlock an exclusive 10% discount code.

“We wanted to do something fun to say thank you to our customers who’ve supported us over the past 25 years,” said Nick Thomas, CEO at Blinds 2go. “What better way to celebrate than by helping someone transform their home – and surprising others with some birthday treats along the way.”

Customers can take part simply by ordering free fabric samples from Blinds 2go. Golden tickets will be randomly hidden in sample packs, giving every order placed between 1st July and 13th July a chance to win.

Information on how to claim your free samples can be found here: https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/samples

For more information on Blinds 2go, visit: https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/

For more information on Curtains 2go, visit: https://www.curtains-2go.co.uk/