Wipe to win! Who Gives A Crap sets June deadline for shoppers to win £500

So why can’t we turn buying boring household essentials into something more? Well, the Gurus at easyfundraising have a solution.

This June, toilet paper giants ‘Who Gives A Crap’ have teamed up with easyfundraising to offer ten students the chance to win £500 towards their expeditions and humanitarian trips this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From June 1st until June 30th, ten free funding pots will be up for grabs, so no matter whether jetting off this summer or next, this extra support could make all the difference.

Without beating around the bush, buying loo roll is a chore we all have to endure, and the latest statistics from The Grocery Gazette say we buy a lot of it. According to the experts, the average household runs through 127 rolls a year – or £83 every 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So why can’t we turn buying boring household essentials into something more? Well, the Gurus at easyfundraising have a solution. The UK’s leading cashback fundraising platform, easyfundraising, has teamed up with ‘Who Gives A Crap’ to offer ten free £500 funding pots to ten lucky students who like the recycled toilet paper giants, are on a mission to do good for the planet and its communities.

The free £500 funding pots are aimed at individuals at GCSE age or on a gap year heading on a humanitarian expedition this summer or next.

Such trips are facilitated by organisations like World Challenge in partnership with schools, or Think Pacific in association with universities, with destinations including Borneo, Thailand and Nepal. The activities students will undertake could include improving sanitation or education in the area, or other community initiatives. The trips are partially funded by the students themselves which is where easyfundraising comes in.

The cashback fundraising platform allows shoppers to raise free donations for charities and good causes at no extra cost. How it works is simple: shoppers visit the online platform or download the app and find the cause they’d like to support (or register one if not on there yet), and then each time they make a purchase with any retailers on the platform, they’ll collect a free donation, empowering communities to raise hundreds without spending an extra penny. To date, more than £3.5m has been raised for student volunteers going on expedition this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who Gives A Crap are no strangers to giving too, with the company donating £9.8 million to global water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to date. As an easyfundraising partner retailer, they have paid out thousands in donations to their good causes too thanks to users shopping with them.

To be in with the chance to win one of the £500 funding pots over the next thirty days, student volunteer’s friends and family can help to get them in the draw.

To begin, students register their expedition as a cause on the easyfundraising platform. They then encourage friends and family to join as their supporters. Then, such supporters who make a purchase of eco toilet rolls or other recycled paper products from Who Gives A Crap will generate a £5 donation towards the trip costs AND put the student into the competition draw.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer ten students, in the student expedition category, the chance to make their trips possible with these funding pots. Like so many good causes and charities across the country, these students and their families are struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. We know how life-changing these trips can be for those who go and the local communities who are supported by the projects completed while there. At easyfundraising we hope these pots help our young people along as they jet off to spread a little bit of joy on their humanitarian trips.”

You can visit the easyfundraising website here to sign up and get started.