You can now get an advent calendar with your face on it
With December fast approaching, MyFUJIFILM, the online store from photography brand Fujifilm, has launched a new personalised photo advent calendar.
With your favourite photo taking centre stage this festive season, these fun-filled advent calendars ensure every day in December starts with a delicious treat and a heart-warming memory, all in one.
Available from my.fujifilm.com for £19.99, you now can create a personalised advent calendar by uploading your chosen image to feature across the 24 doors.
Whether it’s a fabulous festive photo from a past Christmas, an image of your pet, or a memory that is guaranteed to get you and your family laughing each morning, this is the perfect pre-Christmas gift to spark smiles, laughter and magical moments.
But wait, there’s myrrh! Hidden behind the calendar doors are 24 delicious Happy Moments kinder® minis in five different flavours, making every day of December as sweet as the one before.
Printed beautifully using the latest Fujifilm technology with a premium matt finish, the calendars are available in either portrait or landscape format, with estimated delivery within 10 days.
To create your advent calendar, visit my.fujifilm.com