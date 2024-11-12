You can now get an advent calendar with your face on it

By Caitlin Lunk
Contributor
12th Nov 2024, 11:44am

Looking for a unique and personal way to mark the festive countdown? This year, there’s a new advent calendar in town – and this one might have your face on it.

With December fast approaching, MyFUJIFILM, the online store from photography brand Fujifilm, has launched a new personalised photo advent calendar.

With your favourite photo taking centre stage this festive season, these fun-filled advent calendars ensure every day in December starts with a delicious treat and a heart-warming memory, all in one.

Available from my.fujifilm.com for £19.99, you now can create a personalised advent calendar by uploading your chosen image to feature across the 24 doors.

Put your face on an advent calendar!

Whether it’s a fabulous festive photo from a past Christmas, an image of your pet, or a memory that is guaranteed to get you and your family laughing each morning, this is the perfect pre-Christmas gift to spark smiles, laughter and magical moments.

But wait, there’s myrrh! Hidden behind the calendar doors are 24 delicious Happy Moments kinder® minis in five different flavours, making every day of December as sweet as the one before.

Printed beautifully using the latest Fujifilm technology with a premium matt finish, the calendars are available in either portrait or landscape format, with estimated delivery within 10 days.

To create your advent calendar, visit my.fujifilm.com

