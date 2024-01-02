The owners of the restaurant have said they can "no longer make it work" after 33 years in business.

Simon Rimmer's Greens in Manchester is shutting its door

A West Didsbury institution run by TV chef Simon Rimmer has closed its doors suddenly. Vegetarian eatery Greens has announced its shock closure “with great sadness” in a statement on social media.

Set up on Lapwing Lane in 1990 by Rimmer and Simon Connolly, who he was working with at another Didsbury spot at the time, the venue has become a mainstay of Manchester’s culinary scene. The brand extended to a second branch on Stanley Square in Sale in July 2022 and that site will remain open.

The statement read: "With great sadness we have had to close the doors on Greens Didsbury for good after 33 fantastic years. We can no longer make it work - our landlord has increased our rent by 35%, that together with increases in power, food and staff costs have made it impossible for us to continue, we'd like to thank every single customer, member of staff, supplier and our friends and neighbours for being part of the journey.

"Our sister restaurant in Sale is still open and we'd love to see you all there to help the Greens story continue. If you have a reservation with us we'll be in touch. Love thanks and keep terrifying the carnivores. Simon and Simon."