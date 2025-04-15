Six tips on how to purr-fectly spring clean with pets

Laura Carter, interiors expert from Furniturebox

April is National Pet Month and there are lots of clever ways to avoid having a house full of fur

With the days getting longer, lots of homeowners are getting that itch for the big spring clean.

But if you're a pet owner, that offers some unique challenges to overcome.

April is National Pet Month and Laura Carter from online retailer Furniturebox has some top cleaning and styling hacks for how to stay tidy when you have got a house full of fur.

1 Use shaving foam to clean stubborn pet stains - cover the stain with foam and then leave it for 20 minutes before wiping away. White shaving foam is great for stains on fabric carpets and upholstery including faux leather. Shaving foam is a surprisingly effective cleaner because it contains surfactants, emulsifiers, and cleaning agents similar to those in soap, making it gentle yet powerful for cleaning various surfaces and removing stains.

2 Don’t scrub at muddy pawprints - let it dry first. Rubbing or scrubbing risks damaging the fabric or pushing the mud deeper into it. Instead, once dry, hoover as much dry mud as possible. Then use a blunt knife to scrape away at the remaining mud. On carpets, which are designed to be a little tougher, you can also gently brush at it with a steel brush, vacuuming as you go. For particularly tough stains, mix a quarter teaspoon of detergent (non-bleach) or white vinegar mixed with water to really attack the mark.

3 Blot out wee stains - for liquid stains on fabrics, spray with water then absorb with paper towels, blotting rather than rubbing to avoid weakening or stretching the fibres or pushing the stain further into the fabric. Sprinkle the stain with bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) and leave for half an hour to neutralise the smell, then hoover. Repeat as necessary until the stain and smell are gone.

4 Tumble dryer sheets are a game changer - they’re great at collecting dust as they are anti-static, and leave a nice fresh scent behind. These are better than using liquid aerosols or sprays as moisture can encourage dampness and mould in fabrics. You can even tuck dryer sheets inside cushion covers for a more permanent freshener. Attach a dryer sheet to a dry-mop or rubber broom using elastic bands then run around the floors to pick up dust and add a fresh smell. You can buy dryer sheets for as little as £2.50 for forty sheets. Biodegradable options are also available.

5 Use a window cleaner squeegee to clean fur from sofas and carpets - the squeegee is great for scraping up all the fur from sofas and carpets that the vacuum cannot budge. Regular vacuuming is also essential and can also help to deter fleas. Use the upholstery attachment. Try a rubber broom on wooden or vinyl floors. It’s great for collecting hairs and is easily disinfected.

6 Select the right furniture - the right furniture is the foundation for creating a home that is easy to clean with pets. Short pile rugs and short nap polyester velvet are great options when shopping for the best sofa for dogs or cats. Polyester, including velvet, is durable, and a short pile means fur or mud won’t sink into the fibres as easily. Faux leather upholstery is also super easy to wipe clean, though it can be scratched, so it might be a better option for pets who aren’t prone to claw things. Select furniture that sits on legs, making it much easier to clean beneath and making a world of difference in keeping hair under control.

For more tips on how to spring clean homes with pets go to the Furniturebox blog.