Spanish named the most popular language for Brits to learn

The language was the most popular choice in 2023, 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Rosetta Stone, the renowned language learning platform, has revealed that Spanish is the most popular language for Brits to learn.

After analysing data from UK learners, one in four (25%) chose to learn Spanish out of the 25+ languages that Rosetta Stone offers.

Brits' love of the Spanish country and the language

On Rosetta Stone, the Spanish language has been the most popular choice in both 2023 and 2024. There was even an astonishing 210% increase in learners between 2023 and 2024.

In January alone, the language learning platform saw a 40% increase in learners, most of whom were learning Spanish. In fact, Spanish has been the most popular language for Brits to learn throughout the first quarter of 2025.

How well do you know Spanish?

Whether you're learning for travel, work, or fun, brushing up on essential Spanish phrases is always a good idea. Here are five common expressions—perfect for testing how well you really know the language:

No entiendo - I do not understand

Habla más despacio, por favor - Speak more slowly, please

Estoy perdido/a - I’m lost (use the ‘o’ ending if you identify as male or the ‘a’ ending if you identify as female)

¿Qué significa…? - What does …. mean?

¿Puedes ayudarme? - Can you help me?

Some of these phrases can help with navigation and safety, especially if travelling alone. Other phases like ‘speak more slowly’ or ‘what does this mean’ can be great for anyone wanting to practice their Spanish and learn more words, but isn’t able to keep up with the speed at which locals speak.

While these phrases can get you pretty far, there have been concerns about overtourism in regions like the Balearic Islands and Barcelona. These concerns may inspire some Brits to explore alternative Spanish-speaking countries or different cultures and countries.

Other European languages

Rosetta Stone’s data also revealed that French is the second most popular language for Brits to learn, with a 278% increase in learners between 2023 and 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, French learners made up 16.5% of language learners.

Italian has also seen a growth in interest, with a remarkable 289% increase between 2023 and 2024.

Jason Brickey, Senior Manager for Curriculum Content at Rosetta Stone, said: “If you're taking a trip to another country, it's always a good idea to study the language. Learning some key phrases and refining your pronunciation is time well spent. When you can clearly communicate essential information, you'll feel more at ease, and locals will notice and appreciate the effort. You'll gain a deeper appreciation for the country and people you're visiting.”

