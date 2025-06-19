Spotify’s ultimate gym playlist for 2025 — Based on real data from 75,000 songs

Gym

A new analysis of over 90 gym playlists on Spotify reveals the top songs fueling athletes in 2025. Here’s what the data shows and what it means for performance.

When it comes to strength training, your playlist may be as important as your protein intake. New data from FantasyMMAdness.com analyzed 75,000+ song entries across 90 Spotify playlists tagged with terms like “gym,” “beastmode,” “muscle,” and “workout.” From that, they’ve identified the top 10 most frequently featured songs to determine what’s truly motivating people to lift, squat, and grind.

These aren’t just crowd favorites. They’re the musical equivalent of pre-workout supplements. Studies have shown that high-tempo music (120–140 BPM) improves anaerobic performance, delays fatigue, and can even elevate testosterone levels in resistance workouts. That makes the perfect playlist a crucial factor for strength, endurance, and psychological readiness.

Top 10 Songs for Gym Workouts in 2025

Rank Song Artist Frequency 1 Thank You (Not So Bad) Dido, Dimitri Vegas, Tiësto, W&W 66 2 I'm Good (Blue) Bebe Rexha & David Guetta 65 3 Do It To It ACRAZE & Cherish 60 4 Kisses BL3SS, CamrinWatsin, bbyclose 57 5 The Business Tiësto 54 6 FE!N Playboi Carti, Travis Scott 53 7 Prada D-Block Europe, RAYE, cassö 53 8 Boyz In Paris Marnik, Naeleck, VINAI 52 9 Till I Collapse Eminem, Nate Dogg 51 10 HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar 50

Hard Beats, Heavy Lifts: Why Gym-Goers Choose These Tracks

Unlike running playlists, which are dominated by euphoric choruses and pop rhythms, gym soundtracks lean toward electronic bangers and rap with aggressive, motivational lyrics. Tracks like “Thank You (Not So Bad)” or “Do It To It” are crafted with pulse-pounding drops and tightly synced beats, perfectly aligned with interval-style strength training and hypertrophy workouts.

Even the lyrics matter. Songs like “Till I Collapse” or “FE!N” act as psychological fuel, creating a sense of mental toughness and swagger that’s crucial for pushing past physical limits. The combination of high-intensity sound and bold attitude helps lifters stay locked in and push through plateaus.

"Gym training is all about consistency, power, and mental drive—and the right music is a secret weapon many underestimate. This dataset confirms that gym-goers gravitate toward high-BPM EDM and heavy-hitting hip hop for a reason: these genres are engineered to elevate arousal levels and sharpen focus during resistance training.

Songs like ‘Thank You (Not So Bad)’ or ‘The Business’ have dense rhythms and explosive drops that mirror the structure of a typical workout set—build-up, effort, recovery, repeat. That alignment between audio and physical rhythm primes the body to go harder and recover faster. Rap tracks like ‘HUMBLE.’ or ‘FE!N’ bring a different edge—there’s a psychological toughness to them that helps you fight through fatigue and keep grinding.

Unlike cardio, where rhythm and pacing dominate, gym sessions need that extra jolt of intensity and swagger. What you listen to can literally change how much you lift or how long you stay on task. This research shows us what real gym-goers are choosing to power through plateaus, and how music can be used not just as motivation—but as a form of mental pre-workout,” says Fitness Expert, Kelly Davisfrom FantasyMMAdness.com.

What About CrossFit and Running?

While gym-goers embrace EDM and rap, runners favor emotionally charged pop and indie, and CrossFitters chase techno’s raw intensity. Here’s a quick snapshot:

Top CrossFit Track

→ “Boyz In Paris” by Marnik, Naeleck, VINAI (39 playlist appearances)

Top Running Track

→ “Don’t Say You Love Me” by Jin (60 playlist appearances)

Each discipline requires different pacing and motivation styles, and the playlists reflect that beautifully.

Music isn’t just background noise, but it’s also a performance tool. This dataset gives us new insight into how soundscapes shape effort, confidence, and workout duration. Whether you’re chasing personal records or staying consistent with your lifts, these songs represent what’s working for thousands of gym-goers right now.

If you’re not blasting “Thank You (Not So Bad)” or “Till I Collapse” on your next gym session, you could be leaving performance gains on the table.