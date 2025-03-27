‘Spring may be in the air - but so is Legionella risk’ warns expert

Legionella warning.

As the temperatures rise and winter becomes a distant memory, leading Legionella rapid testing expert Hydrohawk is reminding Brits that – despite a common notion that Legionella is only a summertime concern – spring can, in fact, actually provide ideal conditions for it.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially fatal lung infection caused by inhaling droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. It can be found in a range of man-made water systems including taps, showers, air conditioning units, spa pools and hot tubs.

Despite widespread underreporting, research suggests there are 4,000-6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the UK each year, killing between 7-12 percent of all those infected. Moreover, as the UK experiences warmer average temperatures due to climate change, the risk of Legionella growth in water systems is increasing.

Importantly too, despite common misconceptions, Legionella is not just a summer issue; it can be a risk all year round and spring, in fact, is often the season that kicks the deadly bacteria into increased action. This is because the inherent combination of warmer climates, humidity and increased rainfall can create the ideal environment for the growth and virulence of Legionella bacteria. Additionally, water systems may have been underused or shut down during the winter, leading to stagnant water where Legionella can multiply. When these systems are restarted in spring, bacteria may be released into the air through aerosols.

In particular, air conditioning use presents a prime cause for concern. This is because air conditioning units, which may have been inactive over winter, can release Legionella-contaminated water droplets into the air if not properly flushed and disinfected before being used again. Moreso, when used sporadically to counter spring’s changeable weather, the scope for stagnant water can promote Legionella growth.

In light of this, Hydrohawk is keen to remind British consumers not to get swept up in the age old myth that Legionella – which grows best in water between 20-45°C – is just a summer worry but rather view it as an all-season health priority.

Greg Rankin, CEO at Hydrohawk comments: “Despite a common misconception, the reality is that Legionella is far from just a summer problem. The fact is spring can present just as much if not even a bigger threat due to its unpredictable weather pattern. Some days are warmer, some are cooler and therefore the demand for cooling will also be intermittent. This can increase the risk of Legionella growth, especially when comparing it with the summer season when cooling systems are in full and constant operation.

“Air conditioning systems and humidifiers used in offices, hotels, spas and the like create and disperse a fine mist of water into the air. If this water is contaminated with Legionella, it is now airborne and ready to be inhaled into the lungs. If not maintained correctly, these systems can be perfect delivery mechanisms for this deadly bacteria.

“Of course, the onus will be on the duty holder of such establishments to pay due diligence to their water management strategy to tackle this. However, we would urge any British consumers to take extra care when travelling, staying in a hotel or visiting a spa facility, particularly to countries that do not have the same water safety legislation as we do at home. For an extra level of reassurance, a simple rapid Legionella testing kit can provide peace of mind and ensure a safer stay.”

About one out of every ten people who gets sick with Legionnaires' disease will die due to complications from their illness. Seven in eight survivors of Legionnaires’ disease will suffer long-term quality of life impacts including fatigue, neurologic and neuromuscular symptoms, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Over the past two decades, reported cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing around the world. In 2021, the EU/EEA had the highest annual notification rate of Legionnaires' disease to date, with 2.4 cases per 100,000 people. More recently, in 2023 Scotland reported the highest number of cases seen since 2012.

In a bid to protect the public from what is becoming an increasing Legionella risk, Hydrohawk is a single-use swab test for Legionella pneumophila sg1, - the No. 1 cause of Legionnaires' disease in water outlets. Hydrohawk works just like a COVID-19 lateral flow or pregnancy test, where two lines indicate a positive result, with accurate results given in just 25 minutes.

Greg adds: “As temperatures rise, many people begin spring cleaning, booking breaks, and generally preparing their homes and lives for summer. Amidst this, we urge Brits to take Legionella risks seriously and take proactive steps by testing in high-risk environments such as hotels, spas, and hot tubs. Every test is a vital opportunity to help to safeguard against what is, unfortunately, an increasing year-round health concern.”