Starbucks Cake Pops launched in UK on new autumn menu - full list of items
Starbucks has bought the US cake pop sensation to its UK autumn menu this year
Starbucks has launched its new autumn menu today, but with a twist for iced coffee lovers. As the leaves change colour and the nights get shorter, Starbucks new menu brings back its iconic Pumpkin Spice range - but with a new addition this year.
Starbucks has launched a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, perfect for this September heatwave, alongside a Salted Maple & Caramel Cream Cold Brew and the returning Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte.
Starbucks’ brand-new autumn-inspired food offerings feature an array of options, to suit all customer cravings. For an al-desko take on the fashionable flavour of katsu, why not try the spicy, yet fresh Katsu Chicken Sub Roll? Or if you’re looking for a kick of heat as the months turn cold, the chilli-infused Chicken & N’Duja Melt Panini could be the one for you.
There are also plenty of meat-free alternatives, including the Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Seed Fritter Wrap. Meanwhile, after roaring success in the US, Cake Pops are landing in the UK in three fun flavours: Caramelised Biscuit, Chocolate and Birthday Cake.
Customers can also look forward to our other new seasonal baked goods, the pumpkin-shaped Chocolate Brownie, and Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake, with maple flavour frosting, that are thoughtfully prepared to enhance the cosiness of autumn.
Starbucks autumn menu & prices
- Salted Maple & Caramel Cream Cold Brew (new) - starting from £4.15 RRP (Tall size)
- Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte - starting from £4.20 RRP (Tall size)
- Original Pumpkin Spice Latte - starting from £4.20 RRP (Tall size)
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew - starting from £4.15 RRP (Tall size)
- Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino blended beverage - starting from £4.25 RRP (Tall size)
- Chicken & N’Duja Melt Panini (new) - starting from £5.15 RRP
- Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Seed Fritter Wrap (new) - starting from £4.00 RRP
- Katsu Chicken Sub Roll (new) - starting from £4.50 RRP
- Chipotle Chilli Tater Bites (new) - starting from £4.20 RRP
- Fiery No’Chicken Wrap - starting from £4.20 RRP
- Chocolate Brownie (new) - starting from £2.50 RRP
- Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake (new) - starting from £2.90 RRP
- Toffee Apple Muffin - starting from £2.80 RRP
- Pumpkin Spice Cookie - starting from £2.50 RRP
- Caramelised Biscuit Cake Pop (new) - starting from £2.40 RRP
- Chocolate Cake Pop (new) - starting from £2.40 RRP
- Birthday Cake Pop (new) - starting from £2.40 RRP
- Lemon & Poppyseed Muffin (new) - starting from £2.65 RRP