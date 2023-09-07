Starbucks has bought the US cake pop sensation to its UK autumn menu this year

Starbucks has launched its new autumn menu today, but with a twist for iced coffee lovers. As the leaves change colour and the nights get shorter, Starbucks new menu brings back its iconic Pumpkin Spice range - but with a new addition this year.

Starbucks has launched a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, perfect for this September heatwave, alongside a Salted Maple & Caramel Cream Cold Brew and the returning Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte.

Starbucks’ brand-new autumn-inspired food offerings feature an array of options, to suit all customer cravings. For an al-desko take on the fashionable flavour of katsu, why not try the spicy, yet fresh Katsu Chicken Sub Roll? Or if you’re looking for a kick of heat as the months turn cold, the chilli-infused Chicken & N’Duja Melt Panini could be the one for you.

There are also plenty of meat-free alternatives, including the Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Seed Fritter Wrap. Meanwhile, after roaring success in the US, Cake Pops are landing in the UK in three fun flavours: Caramelised Biscuit, Chocolate and Birthday Cake.

Customers can also look forward to our other new seasonal baked goods, the pumpkin-shaped Chocolate Brownie, and Pumpkin Marble Loaf Cake, with maple flavour frosting, that are thoughtfully prepared to enhance the cosiness of autumn.

Starbucks autumn menu & prices