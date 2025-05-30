Starting a journal? Expert share top tips to keep you on track!

Woman writing outside in notebook

One activity that is commonly started, but rarely finished, is journaling, which involves regularly writing down thoughts, feelings, ideas or experiences using a physical notepad, or a digital platform. Journaling can be a brilliant tool to help you track goals and become more organised, but it’s common for people to give up after the first couple of months.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, an expert from promotional products company Pens.com, has shared their top tips to help you from a habit of writing in your journal.

Keep it simple

One of the biggest mistakes people make is overcomplicating their journal. Although it may be visually appealing to have lots of brightly coloured pages filled with various trackers, it can cause unnecessary pressure if you have to fill it in daily and distract from the primary focus of journaling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re new to journaling, or you’ve struggled to stick with it in the past, start by writing out your goals for the journal before setting it up. For example, if you want to read more books this year, a reading tracker might be perfect for you. But if your focus is on your mental well-being, a mood tracker or gratitude log would be more effective.

Choosing just two or three areas to monitor will help you to consistently keep up with entries, even after a long and difficult day.

Make it part of your routine

If you start journaling with the mindset of writing your entries whenever you get the chance, it’s likely you will either forget, or start to procrastinate. It’s vital to incorporate journaling into your routine for the best chance of success.

When this time is will depend on your individual circumstances, but setting aside around 10 minutes before bed is a good place to start. Journaling before you sleep allows you to digest the day you’ve just had, prepare yourself for tomorrow, and clear your mind of any worries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repetition is the best way to make a habit stick, so keeping a consistent schedule will make journaling feel natural over time.

Join a community

Being part of a group of like-minded individuals on the same journey can help you stay committed to any habit, and journaling is no exception. Even if you don’t have a local in-person community, there are plenty of opportunities online.

There are various YouTube creators who share inspiration for journals, as well as set-up guides and what to include. Other forums such as Reddit also provide outlets for journal enthusiasts to share their ideas and ask questions.

Joining a journaling community can keep you accountable and provide motivation to stay consistent. You could also schedule regular video calls with other members to journal together, helping people manage and achieve their goals.

Other top tips:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reward yourself – If you find it hard to journal consistently, try giving yourself a reward every time you do. This could be anything that makes you feel good, like a piece of your favourite chocolate.

Buy a pre-made journal – Sometimes creating the journal can be the most overwhelming part, but there are pre-made, ready-to-use options available, both physically and digitally. Although you may not use all the sections, it can save some stress if the hard part is already done for you.

Don’t worry about being perfect – When you see examples of beautifully neat, structured journals online, it’s easy to feel disheartened if yours doesn’t look the same. Some days will be messy and brief, but building the habit is what really matters.

A spokesperson from Pens.com has commented on the advice: “Although it can seem daunting at first, journaling can become a powerful tool for transformation over time.

“There’s no right or wrong way to journal. The most important thing is to keep showing up for yourself, and not to underestimate the power of consistency.

“With these tips, you should hopefully find yourself looking back on a journal filled with meaningful reflections, personal growth, and accomplishments, serving as a reminder of how far you’ve come.”