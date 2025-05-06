STIGA - Community composting on 'International Compost Awareness Week'

Marldon Community Composting Group

With the sunshine blessing our gardens and everything bursting into life, now is the perfect time to think compost! If the weather continues to balance rain and sun, we’ll be planting summer flowers and vegetables before you know it.

STIGA has been proud to support Marldon Community Composting Group with handy tools to help them with their work.

Penny, from the group said “We formed in 2021 and the community composting group are now into their second year of actual composting in situ, here in Marldon at our community composting site. The response from locals bringing their green waste has really taken off and they are processing and producing a finished product at a swift pace now. The process of shredding turning and heat is very effective with trommeling the final process to produce a fairly fine compost." Penny continues "We have a lot of interest from other locations around the South Hams and surrounding area of groups who would like to start a project in their areas, and come along at times to see how we manage our site and for advice. We would like to thank Stiga for their support and kind donations of equipment which has been very useful around the site.”

To help you make the most of this eco-friendly practice, Jenny, another member of the composting group offers these hints and tips below! …

So, let’s get those compost bins working!

Dig out the bottom of your compost heap for the beautiful, finished compost and work it into your planting holes. Your summer blooms and veggies will thrive on the nutrient-rich foundation. Then turn the unfinished compost back into the bin mixing it to get some air into the mix — it’ll thank you for the boost.

Composting: A Family Affair

Home composting is not only environmentally friendly — it’s also a great activity for kids. Children love the worms, bugs, and magic of decay turning into life. Want to get the little ones excited? Try playing the Compost Earth Day Song by Cocomelon on YouTube — fun, educational, and a perfect introduction.

Behind the Scenes at Marldon Community Composting

At Marldon Community Composting, we’ve been busy turning the large compost bins that started filling last autumn. Introducing oxygen by turning the heap re-energises it — and the heat builds quickly. After two turns, the compost has been 'cooked' twice and is done decomposing and ready for the trommel!

What’s a trommel? Picture a giant rotating sieve — one person shovels compost in one end, and another gathers the fine, earthy treasure at the other. It’s a satisfying process full of teamwork, laughter, and that unmistakable sweet smell of finished compost.

The final product is dark, rich, and ready to go back into local gardens — completing the full cycle:

You bring your garden clippings.

We compost and turn the heaps.

Then, we trommel and bag it.

You take it home to feed your soil.

Get Involved in Community Composting

Want to be part of this amazing process?

Check with your local volunteer centre or council to see if there’s a community composting site near you. If you’ve got a few spare hours a month, volunteering is a fantastic way to meet like-minded people, work in the fresh air, and support sustainability in your community.

Compost: The Cycle of Life in Your Garden

Whether at home or in a community setting, composting connects us to the natural rhythms of the earth. So this International Compost Awareness Week, roll up your sleeves, dig in — and let your garden thank you.

More information about the 'Marldon Community Composting Group' can be found on their Facebook page or you can contact them at Tel: 07773304155 or Email: [email protected]