Strut Safe, viagogo and Uber team up to help gig-goers get home safely in #SAVETHENUMBER campaign

New research from ticketing marketplace viagogo has uncovered that over a quarter of UK women (27%) would be keen to attend gigs by themselves if they felt safer travelling home, highlighting that late night gig-travel has become a sticking point for fans.

With close to a third (31%) of the UK population planning to attend more live events this year; Strut Safe, viagogo and Uber are partnering up to help fans feel safer when travelling to and from gigs.

According to Strut Safe, a volunteer-run support line offering reassurance and companionship for those travelling home alone, calls have surged by 28% over the past year. The majority come in after 11 PM on weekends, a critical travel window for gig- goers.

This increase aligns with new research showing that personal safety remains a key concern. Research shows that the biggest worry for Brits journeying home solo from gigs is walking alone (35%), with women (41%) and LGBTQIA+ individuals (37%) disproportionately affected. Other top travel concerns include:

Young woman walks past posters featuring viagogo, Uber and Strut Safe's 'SAVE THE NUMBER' campaign. The poster features the Strut Safe support line number - 0333 335 0026.

Using public transport alone at night (28%)

Waiting alone at transport stops (eg. bus depots, train platforms) (27%)

Having no phone signal (22%)

Being alone in venue car parks (21%)

Despite these concerns, nearly half of women (47%) say they’ve found themselves in situations where they would have used a support line or safety tool but didn’t. Many hesitate to call for support – even when feeling unsafe – due to fear of disturbing loved ones (18%), causing unnecessary worry (16%), or being judged (12%).

This hesitation is even more pronounced among Gen-Z Brits (aged 18-24), with almost a third (31%) saying they’d second-guess themselves before reaching out for help. Yet, nearly half (47%) say they’d save Strut Safe’s number for future nights out.

Strut Safe: A Vital Resource for Gig-Goers Travelling Alone

The campaign encourage music lovers to save the Strut Safe number before heading to gigs: 0333 335 0026

To help remove the stigma around asking for support, Strut Safe has teamed up with viagogo and Uber. With 40% of women and 35% of LGBTQIA+ individuals unaware of the support line, the initiative aims to increase awareness of Strut Safe’s 0333 335 0026 number and encourage all gig-goers to reach out if they need reassurance while heading home alone.

To make live events even more accessible, viagogo and Uber are also offering a £10 Uber discount from Friday 4th April 2025 during late-nights (8pm - 6am) to help fans feel more at ease when travelling solo.

Strut Safe Volunteer, Gracie, says: “Too often, people dismiss their desire for a little support as an ‘overreaction.’ Sadly, it’s a mindset we’ve been conditioned to accept. But the truth is, if that’s how you’re feeling, it’s valid — and completely understandable in today’s world.

"Our mission is simple: to offer company to anyone who could benefit from a friendly voice while they walk. I’ve had conversations with callers about any and everything - their latest gig or even what they’re excited to eat when they get home.

Young woman walks past viagogo, Strut Safe and Uber posters featuring the 'SAVE THE NUMBER' campaign.

"We understand that sometimes, people don’t want to disturb their parents, partners, or friends, or might not have anyone to call. That’s why we’re here — not to judge, but to listen. Whether it’s for two minutes or two hours, we’re happy to chat or wait quietly on the line offering support whenever it’s needed.”

A Shift Towards Safer Solo Gig-Going

The research indicates that daytime gigs are seen as a safer alternative for many fans. One in five women (20%) say earlier event times make them feel more comfortable attending or travelling alone.

Similarly, the rise in solo travel culture has encouraged a new wave of independent gig-goers. Many people who have navigated solo holidays now feel more confident about attending gigs alone, with:

20% of men

16% of women

27% of LGBTQIA+ individuals

saying solo travel has made them more comfortable with independent experiences like live events.

Michelle, Director of Strategy at Strut Safe, Adds: “The increase in calls to Strut Safe reflects ongoing safety concerns around travelling alone at night, especially among people of marginalised genders. Raising awareness of the resources available is crucial to help all people feel empowered to participate fully in public life.

"We welcome the news of more people embracing solo travel and independent experiences while recognising the complex ways in which experiences of marginalisation can pose barriers to these activities. Thanks to viagogo's support, we can continue to be a reassuring voice for anyone who needs us.

"We are thrilled to partner with viagogo and Uber to continue our work in helping UK fans get home from live events safely”

Matt Drew, Business Development Lead at viagogo said: "At viagogo, our mission is to help more fans access live events. That’s why we’re going beyond the event itself - partnering with leading support line Strut Safe and Uber to help address some of the barriers fans experience so they can enjoy a great night out from start to finish.”

Mollie Moric, Co-chair of Women at Uber, added: “Safety is built into every step of the journey with Uber because everyone deserves to feel safe and supported when travelling. We're proud to partner with Strut Safe and viagogo to help music fans get home safely and with peace of mind.”

How to Use the £10 Uber Discount

Code: ‘ruGtzslERHA’

Available from: 8pm on Friday, 4th April 2025

Valid between 8pm and 6am nightly (limited time offer)

To activate: Open the Uber app, click on ‘wallet’ followed by ‘add voucher code’, then enter ‘ruGtzslERHA’ to redeem £10 off a taxi home.

Open the Uber app, click on ‘wallet’ followed by ‘add voucher code’, then enter ‘ruGtzslERHA’ to redeem £10 off a taxi home. Note: The code can only be redeemed once per Uber user. Please find full terms and conditions here: https://tinyurl.com/viagogo-Uber-code-terms

Top Safety Concerns for Gig-Goers

All Gig-Goers:

Walking home alone – 38% Using public transport alone at night – 28% Waiting alone at transport stops – 27% Having no phone signal – 22%

Women:

Walking home alone – 41% Using public transport alone at night – 32% Waiting alone at transport stops – 30% Having no phone signal – 24% Being alone in venue car parks – 22%

LGBTQIA+ Community:

Walking home alone – 37% Using public transport alone at night – 27% Waiting alone at transport stops – 23% Having no phone signal – 22% Feeling less safe in rural areas – 19%

Top Factors That Would Encourage Solo Gig-Going:

Cheaper transport options – 28%

– 28% Safer, well-lit walking routes – 26%

– 26% More accessible transport options – 25%

– 25% Easy access to safety tools or support lines – 24%

– 24% Real-time safety alerts – 21%

By normalising the use of safety tools, expanding access to resources, and breaking the stigma around asking for help, Strut Safe, viagogo, and Uber are working to ensure that everyone can experience live music without worrying about the journey home.

For more information, visit Strut Safe’s website, Uber’s women safety centre and save the support line number: 0333 335 0026.