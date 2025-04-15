Stuffed boots could cost you £2.5k… Easter drivers warned of overload fines

Motorists can face severe punishments if they overload their vehicle and drive off on a holiday or road trip.

Driving experts are warning motorists not to overload their cars this Easter or they risk hefty fines.

Overloading a car is an endorsable offence, while unsafe packing can also adversely affect vehicle handling, braking and overall safety, advises TrackDays.co.uk.

Motorists who pack too much into their car and overload it, can fall foul of the Road Traffic Act 1988, Section 41B, whereby it is an offence to use a vehicle on a road that does not comply with the construction and use requirements regarding weight.

There's also the possibility that it will also be an offence against the Road Traffic Act 1988, Section 40A. Among other areas this punishes is when the weight, position or distribution of a load, or the manner in which it is secured, is a danger.

Punishments can include three penalty points, a fine of up to £2,500 and even a prison sentence if found guilty of dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, says: "Easter is the perfect time to enjoy a staycation or road trip, but in the excitement to get away it's important to remember some basic driving rules.

"This includes avoiding overloading the vehicle and ensuring everything is securely packed. If drivers are in any doubt, then they should check weight limits and secure all loose items, otherwise a happy holiday could quickly turn into a holiday nightmare."

Meanwhile, blocking a rear screen is not illegal if the car has two fully functional wing mirrors, but the insurance could be invalidated if the vehicle is in an accident when loaded beyond its maximum limit or the view is obstructed.

Dan Jones added: "A safe and secure car will aid braking and handling, and is a common courtesy to other drivers. At TrackDays.co.uk we offer a range of driving experiences, including those to help improve driving techniques such as Driving Lessons and Skid Pan Control."

