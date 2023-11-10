Style Solutions: How to style the classic LBD (little black dress) for Christmas 2023

Christmas is coming so now's the time to start thinking about how to style that LBD (Little Black dress)

Welcome to Style Solutions, the new fashion and beauty channel from NationalWorld. Each week our Associate Editor Marina Licht and fashion and beauty expert Natalie Dixon will be helping you solve all your fashion and beauty dilemmas.

We will be covering everything from the new season style trends, the latest must-have hair, skin and makeup products. We will also be including some tips, tricks and hacks so that you can look and feel your best with minimal effort.

This week we will be helping you style your LBD for Christmas 2023. But first a brief history on where and when the style first began. It all started with the iconic fashion designer Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel in 1926. Fashion historians described the Little black dress style also known as the LBD as long-lasting, versatile, affordable, and widely accessible.

Ever since then and after seeing Audrey Hepburn wearing the style in Breakfast at Tiffany's, the LBD has become a classic. Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham are all fans of the LBD.

Where to shop the LBD?

There are plenty of choices out there right now from the high street and online. River island has a stunning Black feather mini for £55, New Look have the Black Sequin Strappy Mini Dress £47.99 and if you're looking for a twist on the LBD Pretty Little Thing have a Black Tailored Blazer Dress £49.00.

River Island Black feather mini for £55 (PR Shots - River Island)

New Look Black Sequin Strappy Mini Dress £47.99 (PR Shots - New Look)

Pretty Little Thing Black Tailored Blazer Dress £49.00 (PR Shots - PLT)

How to style your LBD with Marina Licht

The LBD can be a statement in itself, depending on the style you opt for. However, if you do decide a very simple LBD is for you, then let your accessories and make-up stand out for all the right reasons. I love a slick of red lipstick with an LBD, high heels with possibly a touch of sparkle and a strong hairstyle.

What do I mean by a strong hairstyle? Well, I think you could go for a 1960s style beehive if you love all things retro or a high ponytail. Or alternatively a high ponytail with a cute bow accessory. The most important thing is that you don't detract from the LBD, but enhance it.

How to style your LBD with Natalie Dixon

It doesn’t matter what style of LBD you go for, whether it be short and cute or long and flowy, there is always a way to add some edge to it. Adding a faux leather jacket will give your look an instant rock n roll style as well as keeping you warm on cold nights. Forget about the stilettos, wear the LBD with a pair of ankle boots instead.