Subjektiv Art accepted onto Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund and invited to attend UK-Ukraine Tech Forum in London

Today, Subjektiv Art, the app reshaping how people experience, discover and collect art are pleased to announce that they have been selected to receive funding from the Google For Startups Ukraine Support Fund. Each startup will receive funding as well as ongoing Google mentorship and product support.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund, created by Google, allocates equity-free cash awards and Google support to help Ukraine-based startups maintain and grow their businesses, strengthen their community and build a foundation for post-war economic recovery.

Kateryna Serdiuk, the founder of Subjektiv Art was selected as one of the founders invited to attend the Ukraine-UK Tech Forum, an event that took place on the 10th June as part of London Tech Week, and supported by Google For Startups, with speakers including the ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, the UK Director of Infrastructure and Technology at HM Department of Business and Trade and the editor-in-chief of TechCrunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event brings together representatives of the government, business, financial and technological centres of Ukraine and Great Britain to explore strategic opportunities for cooperation in the areas of digitalisation.

Kateryna Serdiuk, the founder of Subjektiv Art said: “It’s exciting to be invited; this is part of an ongoing internationally focused strategy of Subjektiv Art to bring art to people around the world. During the war, we have seen an explosion of culture in Ukraine. I started the app to help people bring stories and arts into homes around the world, not just Ukraine, so for us to be invited to attend this Google For Startups event and be accepted onto the support fund is a huge endorsement of what we do. The platform showcases a diverse range of contemporary artists, amplifying their voices on a global scale.I look forward to our close collaboration with Google to fulfil Subjektiv mission to make more people live with and discuss art.”

Google For Startups initially allocated a $5 million fund allocated for 2022 with the new $10 million allocated for 2024 and 2025. Like the first fund, selected Ukraine-based startups will be announced on a rolling basis and will receive up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding, as well as ongoing Google mentorship, product support and up to $350,000 in Cloud credits.

This hands-on support is designed to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs maintain and grow their businesses and build a foundation for post-war economic recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other cultural support initiatives include funding from institutions like UNESCO, Creative Europe and World Monuments Fund (among many more) have helped to endorse and protect Ukrainian arts.

Try the app here: https://subjektiv.art/

About Subjektiv:

Subjektiv is a global art platform reshaping the way we experience, discover and collect art. Built on the philosophy that art is not just something we see, it’s something we encounter - Subjektiv bridges the gap between artists, collectors, and institutions through a seamless, transparent and engaging ecosystem.

Founded by Kateryna Serdiuk, a former investment banker turned industry disruptor, Subjektiv offers a curated selection of original physical artworks, intuitive & innovative discovery tools, and a frictionless secure purchasing experience - whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer. Through its unique discovery, story-driven catalogs, and digital documentation, buyers can find pieces that resonate with them while ensuring authenticity and provenance. By combining technology with storytelling, the platform transforms art discovery into an immersive, intuitive experience.

For the artists, the platform provides a unique QR based selling flexible option, transparent fair commissions, lifetime resale royalties, and a global audience, allowing them to build sustainable careers beyond traditional gallery models. All of this ensures a more sustainable and accessible art market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond transactions, Subjektiv champions art as a mirror to humanity, fostering deeper connections between creators and audiences. Through exhibitions, strategic partnerships & collaborations and curated collections, the platform showcases a diverse range of contemporary artists, amplifying their voices on a global scale.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Subjektiv offers artists, collectors and exhibitors a flexible way to sell their work, whether through the main platform or directly to buyers. With Platform Sales, artists gain visibility among new audiences browsing Subjektiv’s curated app.

For artists selling through their own networks, Subjektiv’s Direct Sales model allows even greater flexibility. By sharing a private purchase link with a buyer - say, through social media or personal contacts - artists keep control of the sale while benefiting from Subjektiv’s infrastructure. The commission is reduced to just 7%, and the platform still manages payment, shipping and provenance. Getting started is straightforward: artists create an account, upload artworks, and complete verification. Once approved, they can set their prices and start selling, with moderation in place to ensure quality. Even if artworks don’t appear on the public platform, artists can still use the backend tools to support private sales.

If the artworks are added to the discovery app as a listed buyer, buyers purchase directly and Subjektiv handles the rest, from secure payments to global delivery and ownership tracking. A 30% commission applies, and artists can focus on creating while the logistics and administration are taken care of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they do not want to be part of the discovery platform, or not accepted onto the platform, then one can still sign up for the Subjektiv app as a direct sales artist.

BEYOND TRANSACTIONS

Beyond transactions, Subjektiv champions art as a mirror to humanity, fostering deeper connections between creators and audiences. Through exhibitions, strategic partnerships and collaborations, in app selections and curated collections, the platform showcases a diverse range of contemporary artists, amplifying their voices around the world.