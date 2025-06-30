'Summer Divorce Surge': Experts explain what’s driving recent breakups

Woman with ring

New data from divorce app SplitUp reveals that searches for divorce lawyers have just hit a five-year high, with similar queries spiking 4,950% in the last 90 days alone*, just as the UK heads into one of its hottest summers, literally and emotionally.

Studies show that six in 10 (63%) agree that summer is the best season to be single, versus eight in 10 who say they’re more likely to be in a relationship in the winter months.

Divorce advisor Launi Sheldon, at divorce coaching app SplitUp, explains why the coming months may result in a wave of seasonal breakups and how to have a good separation.

“The first Monday of the year is often dubbed 'Divorce Day', thanks to a spike in couples calling it quits after a tense holiday season. But new trends suggest that the tide may be turning. According to the latest search data, interest in divorce lawyers hit 30,600 searches in June 2024 alone, a 13% jump from January. So why the shift?

"Psychologists like Dr Danielle Forshee explain that the increase in sunlight can literally change your brain, leading to more singles than ever this summer.

"As the summer months continue and sunlight improves, the brain produces less melatonin and more serotonin, making people feel happier and less reliant on their partner for emotional support. Younger couples are likely to spend more time with friends in this environment - the warmer weather and additional socialising can make people reassess their happiness.

"The reasoning is slightly different among married couples, especially those with children. To have a good separation, divorcing in summer helps ease the transition for children and reduce disruption. As they break up from school, there’s time to deal with emotions and get used to new living arrangements before returning.

"Additionally, work can be quieter in summer due to customer vacations and extended summer breaks internationally, leading to less traffic or business inquiries. This often results in couples having a flexible work schedule, leaving more time to settle into new routines following a split or divorce.

"This trend isn’t linked to one country; the United States, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, and the United Kingdom lead the global surge in search interest, suggesting a global shift in relationships this summer.”