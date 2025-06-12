Summer fun on a budget: 20 free and cheap activities

As a mum of three, I’ve spent many school summer holidays coming up with ways to entertain the kids without spending a fortune. Most of the time, I don’t want to spend any money at all! It’s an expensive time for all parents, but you can make some memories on a budget. As well as being a parent, I’m a lifestyle and shopping expert for MyVoucherCodes, and this has helped me explain how I maximise fun with minimal spending.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geocaching

This is a fantastic free activity for all the family and a great way to get outside and explore. I’m mum to a 13-year-old who loves the outdoors and technology. Geocaching is a perfect blend of both. This real-life treasure hunt involves downloading the Geocaching app. Once you’ve done that, you can search for nearby caches by following the clues. When you’ve found a cache, you either swap the goodies you’ve found or add to the logbook. You can find out more about getting started at Geocaching.com

Free Museums and Galleries

A family are running across a beach. The child in the lead is holding a kite above their head.

There are over 1,700 free museums and galleries in the UK! From national museums to local authority museums. Special exhibitions might require a fee, but general admission is often totally free. With so many on offer, you are sure to find one that’s of interest, whether you have kids who love dinosaurs or artwork. A museum or gallery is a great educational trip for an hour or two, especially on a rainy day. A simple Google search will help you find your local museums and galleries with free entry.

Castles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK has over 4,000 castles, and while not all of them are free, many are. They are the perfect day out for little historians (and older ones too). A trip to a castle is the ideal way to spark the imagination as well as learn about the UK’s rich history. With so many castles around the UK, you are never far away from one. Explore UK-Castles.comto find one near you.

National Parks

There are 15 National parks in the UK. Packed with lakes, caves, beautiful coastlines, wildlife and more. These stunning areas of natural beauty are begging to be explored. Kids and all adults will have an incredible day out at any of the national parks available. Pack a picnic (and clothing for all weathers) and make a day of it. Our favourites are Dartmoor for the wild ponies and the Brecon Beacons for the hiking and spectacular waterfalls, and views.

Beaches

Make the most of living on an island this summer. The UK coastline is usually not that far away from the majority of us, and it makes the perfect family day out. We are a family of beach lovers, and we don’t reserve beach days for good weather days either! A stormy day is great for watching the waves (at a safe distance) with a flask of tea or hot chocolate. Chuck on some wet weather gear and have a long walk to blow the cobwebs away. And while you walk, look out for beach treasures like sea glass and shells for arts and crafts later.

Wild Swimming

This is one for those who are confident in the water. The UK is blessed with fantastic wild swimming spots; we have hundreds of lakes, rivers and sea coves that are ideal for a refreshing dip in nature. Some sites also have the added safety of session times with a lifeguard, so you can enjoy the thrill of wild swimming with added security. Take a look at nowca.orgfor more information.

Nature Trails and Woodland Walks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s proven that spending time in nature does us good. I know from personal experience that getting the kids off screens is of huge importance. Even when the kids don’t want to put the game console controller down initially, they have never regretted it once we are outside having fun. Add a layer of fun to your walk in nature with hide and seek games, checklists of things to look out for and even sketchbooks for breaks. Get everyone to draw what they see or pick up leaves for some creative art projects for another day.

Free Family-Friendly Festivals

Over the school summer holidays, there are various family-friendly festivals from the Notting Hill Carnival to smaller local festivals. What better way to enjoy great music and a get-together with friends and family? Dig out some face paint and create some fun outfits for the event - there is no such thing as too much glitter!

City Farms

Many of the larger cities in the UK have free city farms (donations are always appreciated). A trip to a city farm is a great alternative to an expensive trip to the zoo. Kids of all ages can get a hands-on experience with animals, with opportunities to feed and hold some of the farm animals. There are often lovely play and picnic areas available too. Our favourites are St Werburgh's City Farm in Bristol and Swansea City Farm in South Wales. But there are loads throughout the UK to visit.

Self-Guided Walking Tours

I’ve spoken a lot about getting out into nature, but our cities have a lot to offer, too. And one of the best ways to discover a new city is with a self-guided walking tour. Not only can you learn about the history of the city and find its hidden treasures, but it’s also free! Use apps like GPSmycity and Audioguides for guided walks packed with information and great spots for family photos.

Local Markets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local markets offer an opportunity to meet members of the local community and enjoy some browsing. They are free to enter, but don’t blame me if you indulge in spending a bit of cash on some tasty offerings! A wander around the local market is a fantastic way to pass an hour or so, and if you don’t want to spend any money, get the kids to take some pictures of the produce. These pics will make beautiful collages and inspiration for artwork when the weather isn’t great.

Parks, Playgrounds and Splash Pads

Ok, a trip to the park might seem obvious, but what about a park you’ve never been to before? And during the summer months, many parks and playgrounds have splash pads so little ones can have some fun in the water jets and paddling pools. It’s a free activity and a great opportunity to meet friends or other parents for future play dates. Just don’t forget plenty of spare clothes!

Libraries - The summer reading challenge

The summer reading challenge is a well-established event in the UK. It’s aimed at children from 4 to 11 years old and encourages them to keep reading while they aren’t in school. You can sign the kids up at your local library or online for free here. All three of my children have participated in the summer reading challenge over the years and have loved the stickers that they get rewarded with for reading their goals. Most local libraries run various free activities throughout the summer holidays too, so be sure to check out what your local library has to offer.

Craft Workshops

There will be some rain during the holidays (hopefully not too much), but craft workshops are ideal for those days. Check out your local community centres for events over the summer holidays, as these are often free or require a small fee for materials. Hobbycraft also run craft workshops for kids, although there may be a small fee to pay. And if you can’t get to a local workshop, you can always have fun at home with materials from around the home. YouTube has thousands of tutorials for all ages, and you can find plenty of inspiration on Pinterest.

Cycling Trails

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dust off your cycling helmet and get on your bike! It might have been a while since you and the kids headed off on a cycling adventure, or maybe you could do with discovering a new trail. Either way, cycling trails are great for the summer holidays. Cycling is a great way to exercise and have fun. If you aren’t sure where a suitable trail is, you can also explore your options at sustrans.org.uk, where you can find one near you. You can even download or print off your trail before you head off.

Picnics

It doesn’t matter where you are, a picnic is always something to look forward to. I like to get the kids involved in picnic prep too; they always seem to enjoy it more when they have taken part in the planning. And the good thing is, you can take it to the local park or on a day out somewhere special. You don’t need an expensive picnic hamper; just some goodies made with love in some food containers will do. And if the weather changes, little ones will love a teddy bear’s carpet picnic. Get them to invite their favourite soft toys and make it a lunchtime to remember!

Baking and Cooking

Baking and cooking are great ways to keep kids occupied when a day out isn’t on the cards, and it keeps them off screens for a while, which is a big win in our house! Not to mention the fact that everyone gets something delicious to eat. Whether you opt for simple cornflake cakes or a meal for the family, it’s a great way to get everyone involved. And it teaches kids some useful life skills, too.

Home Cinema

Let's face it, a trip to the cinema can cost a fortune. And even if you manage to nab yourself a deal on tickets, the snacks alone are pricey. Consider making your home into a home cinema for the afternoon or evening. Younger children can even make cinema tickets, and everyone can get involved in some role play. Get cosy with lots of blankets and cushions (actually far more comfortable than the real thing). Choose your favourite family movie and enjoy some homemade popcorn.

Family Games Night/Garden Games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes we forget the simple pleasures of being silly and having fun. And this is where a family games night or garden games are a perfect and free way to spend time with the family this summer. For a games night, dig out the old board games, cards any other nostalgic games that you haven’t played for a while. Kids will love learning new games, just make sure it doesn’t get too competitive! And if it’s a lovely day, get everyone out in the garden for some fun games. Think of school sports day, with events like the egg and spoon race or the three-legged race. Everyone will find it hilarious, especially the kids, when the adults join in!

Charity Shop Challenge

Whatever your budget, everyone can play this game, support a local charity and be a little more sustainable. Each family member has to buy something for someone else in the family. You can decide the budget; it can be as big or small as you like. Then, head to your local high street and visit the local charity shops. Kids will love finding something special for another family member. I still have a Barbie that my son bought me when he was 5 years old, because she has blonde hair “just like Mummy”. And remember, the smaller the budget, the bigger the challenge.

Finally, if you do have plans that involve splashing the cash, you might be able to save some money by checking for special deals that run over the summer holidays. Some places have kids eat free options, family passes, or buy one get one free on entry tickets. MyVoucherCodes has thousands of discount codes available on everything from supermarkets, for those picnic essentials, to travel and accommodation.

About MyVoucherCodes:

MyVoucherCodes is a market-leading voucher, coupon and discount deals website based in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has around five million consumer members who receive daily emails featuring the best selection of deals, vouchers and offers from fashion, beauty, restaurant and electrical, as well as many more retailers. It works with more than 2,500 retailers to offer more than 25,000 voucher or discount codes.

For more information, please contact Sarah-Jane Outten at Future Publishing - [email protected]