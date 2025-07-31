Support 'Homelessness Doesn’t Take a Holiday' campaign posters.

While the festive season often inspires acts of kindness towards vulnerable people, the same cannot always be said for the warmer months. But one leading homeless charity is making sure it isn’t the case this “sea-sun”.

SIFA Fireside have once again partnered with One Black Bear, the city’s leading independent creative agency, to launch a compelling campaign, itself an extension of 2023’s "Homelessness Doesn’t Take a Holiday" fundraiser, produced in collaboration with members of the SIFA Fireside team that have lived experience of homelessness.

During summer, many individuals tend to overlook the plight of people struggling for housing, as if homelessness seems less significant when the sun starts shining. As a result, donations to SIFA Fireside dry up in summer, making it even more challenging for them to continue their vital work supporting those who need it the most.

These donations are desperately needed for unrestricted funding to help keep the Homeless Intervention Service going. This service is dedicated to supporting adults experiencing homelessness in Birmingham through SIFA Fireside’s Digbeth Support Centre.

The centre serves as the city's central hub for adults without a place to call home, offering a comprehensive range of responsive services, including health clinics, housing advice, financial planning, as well as providing hot meals, showers, clothing, and laundry facilities.

Commenting on the campaign, Robb Sheppard, Communication Manager at SIFA Fireside said: “This latest campaign is another powerful and thought-provoking idea by One Black Bear. Hopefully it will stop people in their tracks, encourage them to take a second look, and make a donation. These donations will make a big difference to the day-to-day lives of our city’s most vulnerable people.”

Jon Harrison, Creative Partner at One Black Bear said: "We're delighted to continue helping SIFA raise awareness of their essential work supporting people facing homelessness in our city. Building on our 'Homelessness doesn't take a holiday' campaign theme, this year's creative really helps draw attention to the conditions experienced by those facing homelessness throughout Birmingham and beyond, while the rest of us enjoy our trips abroad. If you're able to support SIFA by donating, please do."

Through the generous support of leading media company Ocean Outdoor, who have supported the charity previously and even volunteered at their Support Centre, top-quality digital advertising space has been donated to spread this important calling for support all across the city.

To make a real difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness this summer, the public is encouraged to support the campaign by visiting sifafireside.co.uk/holiday and making a donation.

For the price of a poolside cocktail, members of the public can play their part in addressing homelessness in Birmingham and ensuring that support is available all year-round, not just during the holidays.