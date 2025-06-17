Survey reveals nearly 1 in 5 have never washed their sleeping bag as cleaning expert reveals just how many germs they harbour amid festival season

Tell us your news

As Glastonbury's Worthy Farm prepares to welcome thousands of happy campers, new research from sustainable challenger cleaning brand, smol, has uncovered the extent of UK festivalgoers’ approach to cleanliness with almost half (45%) admitting to throwing at least one of their items away entirely, post-event, rather than cleaning it- adding to the environmental fallout of the UK’s festival season.

The research has uncovered that just under 1 in 5 (19%) people - a whopping 5.5m Brits - have never washed their sleeping bag, despite these camping favourites being easy to clean and likely to harbour bodily bacteria, sweat, dead skin cells, mould, mud, and even insects. Almost 1 in 10 (8%) have even thrown away their sleeping bag entirely rather than cleaning it.

With waste and the environmental impact of festivals becoming more of a conversation topic, the research has found just how many other items are completely thrown away instead of simply being cleaned- with almost one in 10 (9%) admitting they’ve completely binned a tent, over a quarter (26%)5 disposing of underwear and socks, and over 1 in 10 (14%) binning their festival top or t-shirt rather than washing it.

When it comes to washing ourselves, almost a quarter (24%) would rather bring multiple festival outfit changes than wear dirty clothes, almost a quarter (23%) use deodorant to mask smells and over 1 in 5 (22%) are using wet wipes to stay fresh- despite their significant environmental impact with most containing plastic and blocking sewers.

In the national survey of 2000 UK adults, the worst festival stains have been revealed with sauces like ketchup and BBQ crowned the UK’s number one (32%), closely followed by grease (28%), grass stains (25%), and even body sweat (24%). Some less common but frightful offenders include vomit, blood and urine.

With more and more of us looking to be sustainable, smol is looking to show that staying fresh and clean amidst the fun without relying on throwaway culture is easy with a little preparation and advice.

According to smol’s resident cleaning expert, Catherine Green, whilst festival grime should be expected as part of the fun, it’s surprisingly easy and affordable to keep ourselves and our belongings clean without compromising the environment: “It’s tempting to rely on disposable wipes and sprays, or even just throw things away, without the luxury of proper washing facilities at festivals. But it’s possible to avoid this with some simple and affordable preparation ahead of the big weekend.”