Survey reveals over half of UK couples turn to AI for wedding vows and speeches

Exclusive data from engagement and wedding ring experts at Queensmith has revealed that nearly 42% of engaged couples said they are already utilising AI to help plan their wedding, and 71% said they would consider using it.

The data indicates that AI is rapidly emerging as a preferred tool for couples organising their special day rather than traditional wedding planners.

Top 10 ways Brides & Grooms are using AI to plan their wedding

Writing vows & speeches – 55% Honeymoon planning – 42% Budgeting – 37% Theme & décor inspiration – 33% Recipe & drink ideas – 27% Wedding invitations – 25% Outfit ideas – 21% Seating arrangements – 19% Hashtag/nickname inspiration – 19% Finding a venue – 17%

AI speeches and vows were the most common and most surprising use of an AI wedding planner, according to the survey, with 55% of brides and grooms using it to help them express their feelings.

Of those who used AI to help write their vows, 19% of respondents relied solely on AI to write and edit their vows, whilst 53% said they only used it for inspiration.

While a smaller portion relied solely on AI, it still reflects a shift in attitudes and raises the question of whether we’re beginning to lose the art of writing heartfelt, personal speeches without relying on AI for help.

The main reasons for using AI to write speeches/vows:

Reason Percentage I didn't know where to start or what to say 72% I wanted to make them sound better 41% I wanted to make them more romantic and poetic 25% I wanted to make them funnier 9% I wanted them to sound less cringeworthy 6%

According to our survey, 72% of brides and grooms found themselves using AI to write their speeches or vows because they were unsure where to start or what to say.

41% of couples surveyed said they used AI because they wanted their vows or speeches to sound better, whether that meant improving the flow, finding the right wording, or polishing their message.

For 25% of respondents, the goal of using AI was to make their words more romantic or poetic, suggesting that AI is seen as a way of adding style and emotion to something deeply personal.

A smaller but still significant group of brides and grooms used AI wedding speech generators for more specific writing tweaks. 9% of couples said they wanted to make their vows or speeches funnier, while 6% admitted they wanted to make them sound “less cringe.”

Opinions vary somewhat when it comes to transparency about using AI. With a strong inclination toward honesty, 66% of respondents stated they would tell their partner if AI assisted them in writing their speech or vows.

However, 28% acknowledged that they would only speak up if asked. Meanwhile, 6% of respondents stated they would never inform their partner, perhaps out of concern that it would detract from the sentiment.

The second most common use of AI, stated by 42% of couples, was honeymoon planning. These brides and grooms were using AI to help suggest destinations, build custom itineraries, compare travel options, and even find hidden gems, saving hours of research and stress.

Coming in third, one in three couples (33%) said they used AI to explore wedding themes and décor. From mood boards and colour palettes to table settings tailored to the venue, AI is helping these couples visualise and refine wedding aesthetics in a highly personalised way.

Laura Suttie, jewellery expert & gemmologist at Queensmith states: “It seems as though AI wedding planners are becoming an increasingly popular concept to reduce the stress of wedding planning and give young couples some inspiration for their special day and the honeymoon that follows.

"Our survey revealed that despite some concerns, couples believe AI is here for the long term, with 89% of them believing AI will play a bigger role in wedding planning in the future.

"Time will only tell how involved AI will become with one of our most personal traditions in future.”