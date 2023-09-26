Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A concert film of Taylor Swift's massive Eras tour is set to screen in British cinemas from October, eight months ahead of its anticipated release in the UK. Taylor Swift The Eras Tour will be available in over 100 countries starting on October 13, which coincides with its previously announced release date in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

This film was recorded during the first three of the six nights Taylor Swift performed at California's SoFi stadium in August. On its initial day of presales in the US, it achieved a remarkable $37 million (£30.3 million) in sales, setting a new record.

Directed by Sam Wrench, known for directing concert films for artists like Billie Eilish and Lizzo, the film is independently produced by Taylor Swift Productions. According to the Guardian, the film has a runtime of 165 minutes, which suggests it may not include the entire setlist from the Eras tour, consisting of 44 songs and spanning over three hours.

Film distributors, AMC Theatres, said the release date was brought forward due to ‘overwhelming demand’. It said: “When the film was first announced on August 31, it took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC’s US record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history.

“With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film.

"The Eras Tour" movie marks Swift's fourth concert film, following previous documentaries centred around her albums "Fearless," "1989," and "Reputation," as well as a film documenting the sole concert she held to promote her 2019 album "Lover," a tour that was disrupted by the pandemic.

In 2020, Swift released "Miss Americana," a behind-the-scenes documentary directed by Lana Wilson, covering the period from 2018 to 2019. In the documentary, Swift addressed her political engagement, her experiences with body dysmorphia and an eating disorder, and her mother's battle with cancer.

According to AMC Theatres, the Eras Tour confirmed the film will play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe with the possibility of additional cinema operators across the continent.