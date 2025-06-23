Tech expert reveals six surprising ways to stay cool using your fan - and you've been using it wrong

Tell us your news

A tech boss has shared six forgotten fan tips that could help Brits as temperatures rise over the summer months.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, revealed how most households waste electricity with ineffective fan set-ups that barely cool rooms. The expert claims small tweaks to fan position and use can slash discomfort as temperatures rise nationwide.

Fans can make the heat worse – stop above 35C

Sometimes fans make the heat worse, not better. "Stop using fans when indoor temperatures exceed 35°C in high humidity," Porcar warned. "At this point, fans can actually make you feel worse by pushing hot air toward you without any cooling benefit."

A biophysical modelling study confirms this. Scientists found fans become less effective at very high temperatures, particularly for older adults. Their research determined fans help on roughly 95% of hot days for healthy adults but become risky during extreme heat.

Don’t direct fans towards your face

"Place your fan across from an open window rather than directly at yourself," Porcar said. "This creates a cross-breeze that pulls hot air out and brings cooler air in from outside."

The biggest blunder spotted in UK homes? Pointing fans straight at faces, which only pushes the same hot air around. For bedrooms, Porcar recommends positioning fans about six feet from beds, angled upward to spread cool air throughout the room.

Blow cooler air around your home with this ice hack

His second hack costs nothing but works wonders. "Fill a shallow bowl with ice or very cold water and place it in front of your fan," he advised. "As the water evaporates, the fan will blow cooler air across the room."

This delivers excellent results during dry heat spells. Hanging damp sheets in front of windows with fans behind them produces similar cooling without spiking electricity bills.

Don’t run your fan during peak heat

Most people run fans at the wrong times according to Porcar. "Contrary to what many think, fans should run most during early morning and evening hours when outside temperatures drop below indoor ones," he explained.

The UK Health Security Agency backs this approach. Their guidance suggests opening windows when outdoor air feels cooler than inside helps improve airflow through homes. Smart plugs with timers make this simple, running fans only during prime cooling periods.

Position a fan at the bottom of your bed for better results

For better sleep during scorchers, Porcar shared his fifth trick. "For sleeping, run your fan on the lowest setting that still provides comfort," he recommended. "Too high a setting can cause dry eyes, dryness in nasal passages, and even muscle cramping from direct airflow all night."

The tech expert suggests pointing fans at your feet rather than your head while sleeping. Bodies release heat better from extremities, providing cooling with less risk of breathing problems caused by direct airflow on faces.

Close blinds and curtains to maximise fan output

Porcar's final tip combines multiple cooling methods for maximum relief. "Fans work best as part of a broader cooling strategy," he said. "Close blinds and curtains on sun-facing windows during daytime hours, then open windows and use fans strategically at night."

The UK Health Security Agency advises people to move to cooler parts of their homes for sleeping. Porcar added, “Dampening wrists and neck areas before sitting in front of a fan enhances cooling through evaporation.”

Porcar stressed checking that electrical systems can handle continuous fan operation before leaving it on for extended periods: “Check your fan’s specifications, power requirements, and capacity. Some fans must rest after use or they could break.”