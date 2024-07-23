AI anxiety: Most Brits use AI but a third fear it is developing too quickly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three fifths of Brits are now regular users of AI chatbots but a third harbour concerns about the rapid pace the technology is developing, new research by NordVPN reveals.

Despite the widespread adoption of AI already — with 60% of UK consumers now embracing it — a quarter of users (25%) remain suspicious and would not trust chatbots with their personal information.

Among the ways that Brits are interacting with AI, a third (30%) are actively educating themselves on the technology so they can stay up-to-speed as it continues to advance into the future.

Most people are still getting to grips with the technology and worryingly mistake AI content for the real thing. The vast majority of users (93%) lack confidence in their ability to spot AI-generated images — although 16% say they previously created AI images using a chatbot themselves.

A fifth (18%) of AI users say they use the technology in their free time for leisure, but more than one in eight (14%) fear their jobs could one day be replaced by it. This is while 13% admit to using chatbots to help them at work and 10% use it at school or higher education.

AI technology is rapidly evolving, leading to concerns that it is being used by malicious users to harvest personal data. The cybersecurity experts at NordVPN are advising people how to safely engage with chatbots and other AI-powered services.

Marijus Briedis, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, said: "The AI revolution is here, and its rapid adoption is reshaping how we live and work.

“But while AI chatbots are useful tools, it's important to be mindful of your privacy and security when using them so that you don’t become a target for cybercriminals.

“Avoid sharing sensitive details like your full name, address, financial information, or other personal data unless absolutely necessary. Before using a chatbot, read the service provider's privacy policy to understand how your data is collected, stored, and used. If your bank uses a chatbot to provide certain services, make sure you use the official mobile banking app, or a safe browser to access their website.

“When possible, consider using pseudonyms, temporary email addresses, or virtual private networks (VPNs) to conceal your real identity and location.

“Pay attention to the types of information the chatbot requests or collects during your interactions, and if you feel uncomfortable, consider discontinuing the conversation.

“Don't share personal information in public or unsecured environments — such as on open WiFi networks — as your conversations could potentially be intercepted or overheard.

“Ensure that your devices and the applications you use to access AI chatbots are regularly updated with the latest security patches to mitigate vulnerabilities.

“When it comes to spotting AI-generated images, a strong giveaway is when a photograph is suspiciously flawless — such as a person's complexion — as AI tends to idealise.

“You can also check for unusual details in faces, hands, or backgrounds that seem "off" or distorted. Look closely at textures and small objects, as these can reveal inconsistencies in AI-generated images.

