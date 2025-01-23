Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of users have been unable to access ChatGPT, with some receiving a ‘gateway error’.

According to Downdetector, thousands of users of OpenAI's popular chatbot reported disruptions to their service as of Thursday afternoon (January 23).

However, OpenAI has yet to acknowledge any outage but users from around the world reported issues with a large spike in reports around 11.54am. The spike seems to have gone down but as of 12.50pm, users still reported having trouble accessing the site.

One user said: “ChatGPT is down on the UK server, used a VPN to USA works fine.” Another wrote: “502 gateway error multiple devices.”