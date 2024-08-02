Cyber security expert shares seven top tips to avoid being hacked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of Brits had their social media or email accounts hacked last year, according to the latest report from Action Fraud.

Cybersecurity continues to be a hot topic on social media too, with more than 6.5 million views for TikTok videos tagging this topic in the UK last month alone.

People can lose thousands of their own hard-earned pounds if they fall for an online scam and can cause even bigger problems for their employer if they fall for the same tricks at work.

After hackers compromise their victim’s devices or online accounts, they can do more damage by accessing banking logins and sensitive information or impersonating them to scam friends or colleagues, so avoiding getting hacked is really important!

Cybersecurity continues to be a big problem.

In a bid to help everyone avoid becoming a victim of hacking, Cybersecurity expert Tim Hall, CTO at managed IT services provider Boxxe, shares his seven top tips on how to stay safe online:

Think twice before clicking

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have become the favourite target of cyber criminals, according to a recent report by PhishLabs.

While it’s easy to quickly click on a link, or download an attachment without thinking, Tim warns to always stop and think whether the message is genuine.

He urges consumers to verify suspicious emails or texts using the SLAM acronym:

Sender – Hackers often mimic trusted email address. To verify the sender’s identity, hover your mouse over the sender’s real identity. You should also check for typos in the organisation’s or company’s name in the domain address after the @.

– Hackers often mimic trusted email address. To verify the sender’s identity, hover your mouse over the sender’s real identity. You should also check for typos in the organisation’s or company’s name in the domain address after the @. Links – Phishing emails generally contain links to fake websites which steal your login information or private details. Hover over the link to check its legitimacy, and if in doubt access your account by going through the regular homepage on your browser, not by clicking the link.

– Phishing emails generally contain links to fake websites which steal your login information or private details. Hover over the link to check its legitimacy, and if in doubt access your account by going through the regular homepage on your browser, not by clicking the link. Attachments – Never open links from a sender you don’t know. Attachments are often used by hackers to infiltrate victim’s systems with viruses. If in doubt, verify with the sender using official contact details (not those listed in the message)

– Never open links from a sender you don’t know. Attachments are often used by hackers to infiltrate victim’s systems with viruses. If in doubt, verify with the sender using official contact details (not those listed in the message) Message – Phishing emails often contain generic greetings, spelling mistakes, and calls to urgency or threats to make you perform an action. You should also check whether the message is sent outside of regular business hours.

Use a password manager

Even though 91% of people understand that reusing passwords is a risk, 80% of confirmed breaches are related to stolen, weak or reused passwords, according to Norton.

Remembering lots of passwords and making sure they’re strong is hard work, but using a Password Manager can cut the number of passwords you have to remember to just one.

The Password Manager will handle the rest, from coming up with new passwords that are long and cryptic, to storing them securely online, and auto-filling them on forms when you need them.

Enable two-factor authentication

Even if a hacker does gain access to your password through a breach, two factor authentication will keep them out of your account by requiring a second form of identification.

This can be in the form of SMS, email and app-generated codes, or biometric verification such as fingerprints.

While it does make the sign-in process longer, this is a vital safeguard.

“You should always look to enable this feature on your most important online accounts, such as email, online banking and cloud backup services” said Tim.

Keep all device software up to date

The newest laptops and smartphones get regular software updates and security patches to keep on top of new threats. It can help to have automatic updates enabled to make sure you stay on the safe side.

Likewise, mobile apps often get updated too, so make sure you keep downloading the newest version via the official app store of your device.

Avoid using Public WiFi networks

Public WiFi is a convenient way of staying connected while traveling or going out. However, without proper precautions hackers can use these to spy on you, and even steal your personal information and passwords.

Where possible, avoid using public WiFi, especially for things such as online banking. If you do use these, connect to a VPN (Virtual Private Network) app to encrypt your connection and keep it private.

Don’t ignore dark web ‘leak’ alerts

When email/password combinations get leaked, they are often listed on the dark web and sold to other hackers.

Dark web monitoring services (some of which are free) allow you to continuously check whether your data has been exposed. If it has, this then allows you to take preventative measures quickly, such as changing your password, before you get breached.

After entering your details such as email address and name, the service will begin crawling the dark web and send you security notifications when these are found in a leak, giving you information on what information was compromised.

Avoid posting personal things on public social media

Lastly, it’s important to be careful about what info you share about yourself online.

Information can be used by hackers to build a profile on you and attempt to guess answers to common security questions, or even impersonate you to trick family members or friends to give them access to your information.

Tim added: “Hacking is a big problem affecting thousands of innocent people and businesses every year.

Victims of hacking suffer emotionally, and often financially, so it’s important to stay vigilant and not become complacent as anyone can become a target.

If you think you have been hacked, you should recover or lock down your online accounts as soon as possible, inform your bank to freeze your accounts, notify your contacts, and report it to Action Fraud.”