A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she was filmed ‘scrolling’ on a piece of glass, claiming to be the ‘new Nokia transparent phone’.

The clip, uploaded by TikTok creator CatGPT, shows the woman standing in a queue in a shop, looking down at what appears to be a piece of clear glass and moving her fingers as though she were scrolling on a smartphone. The caption read: “I’m sorry, WTF IS THAT????”

Users flooded the comments, with some claiming the device was a “Nokia Clear Phone” supposedly priced at €35,000. Others said they even searched online to confirm whether Nokia had released a transparent handset.

However, Nokia has made no announcement about such a phone, and the company’s latest officially released models in 2025, produced under licensing by HMD Global, are far more traditional. These include the Nokia 3210 (2024), a revival of the iconic 1999 model updated with 4G, Bluetooth, and extended battery life, the Nokia 235 4G, and the Nokia 2660 Flip.

The mystery was soon cleared up by the woman herself, who explained in a follow-up video that the device she was holding was actually a “methaphone”, a piece of acrylic shaped like an iPhone.

“My friend is actually the inventor and creator of these, and he told me that what he wanted to test was, if we’re all so addicted to our phones, then could you potentially curb somebody’s addiction by replacing the feeling of having a phone in your pocket with something that feels exactly the same?” she explained.

She added that she often comments on technology’s impact on society and believes the methaphone resonated with millions because it “feels like a physical artifact that directly responds to this collective tension we all feel about how our devices, which are meant to make us more connected, are actually having the exact opposite effect.”

But not all viewers were convinced. One user pointed out, “Nobody’s addicted to holding phones. They’re addicted to the apps.” Another added, “So she’s scrolling on a piece of plastic?”