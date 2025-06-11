EE Tech Drops: Price of JBL Flip 7 Wireless Speaker slashed to £69.99 in limited time deal
Available for just £69.99 (down from the regular price of £129.99), as part of its monthly Tech Drops initiative, the deal will go live on Thursday, June 12 and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively via the EE App.
“The JBL Flip 7 Portable Wireless Speaker has been unveiled as the latest EE Tech Drop, available for only £69.99 for a limited period – providing customers with a near half price saving of £60,” EE said in a statement.
While open to all customers regardless of mobile network, existing EE mobile and home broadband customers will receive early access alerts up to 24 hours in advance, giving them a head start on the limited stock offer.
Launched earlier this year, the award-winning JBL Flip 7 includes standout features such as:
- JBL Pro Sound with AI Boost for distortion-free, high-volume playback
- Up to 14 hours battery life, extendable to 16 with Playtime Boost
- IP68-rated design: waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant
- Auracast™ multi-speaker pairing for stereo or multi-room sound
- Hi-Res audio via USB-C and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
This marks EE’s third Tech Drop since the initiative launched in April. Previous drops included the Beats Studio Pro headphones and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, both sold at record-low prices.
“Tech Drops form part of EE’s ongoing focus to offer the best tech, as well as the best-in-class connectivity in and out of the home,” the company said.
