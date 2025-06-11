EE has unveiled a major new discount on the JBL Flip 7 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, offering a massive £60 saving but for a limited time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available for just £69.99 (down from the regular price of £129.99), as part of its monthly Tech Drops initiative, the deal will go live on Thursday, June 12 and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively via the EE App.

“The JBL Flip 7 Portable Wireless Speaker has been unveiled as the latest EE Tech Drop, available for only £69.99 for a limited period – providing customers with a near half price saving of £60,” EE said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While open to all customers regardless of mobile network, existing EE mobile and home broadband customers will receive early access alerts up to 24 hours in advance, giving them a head start on the limited stock offer.

EE Tech Drops | EE

Launched earlier this year, the award-winning JBL Flip 7 includes standout features such as:

JBL Pro Sound with AI Boost for distortion-free, high-volume playback

Up to 14 hours battery life, extendable to 16 with Playtime Boost

IP68-rated design: waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant

Auracast™ multi-speaker pairing for stereo or multi-room sound

Hi-Res audio via USB-C and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity

This marks EE’s third Tech Drop since the initiative launched in April. Previous drops included the Beats Studio Pro headphones and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, both sold at record-low prices.

“Tech Drops form part of EE’s ongoing focus to offer the best tech, as well as the best-in-class connectivity in and out of the home,” the company said.