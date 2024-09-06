EE to gamify nation with world's biggest playable arcade

EE today announces the return of Game Day on Saturday 7th September. For 24 hours the brand will gamify the nation by transforming the UK into the world's biggest playable arcade.

EE Game Day gives people up and down the country the chance to claim thousands of prizes for one day only. No matter what type of gamer, via the EE Game Store, players can compete in a range of unique, online and mixed reality gaming experiences including:

· Brighton Pier will be transformed into EE Gull Bop, an AR game where players will scan QR codes around the pier and hover their phone over the building to play, tapping to bop the gulls and score points

· EE Wembley Goal Run & EE Cross Country run by scanning QR codes featured on all the EE Game Day billboards and at EE stores, players will have the option to play two Endless Runner inspired games.

EE Game Day

o In EE Wembley Goal Run, players must dribble the ball down a digital version of the famous pitch, weaving through oncoming opponents to score a goal and win points.

o In EE Cross Country Run, players must avoid obstacles as their character races along, aiming to reach 1000m without crashing

· On TikTok, users can search ‘EE Game Day’ in TikTok Effects to test their reactions on EE Moonshot Mission. By the player tilting their head left and right, the robot on the screen must collect enough batteries within the time to power their rocket for launch.

Players participating in each of the EE Game Day online arcade style gaming experiences will score points which can be converted into EE Chest Codes and used to unlock prizes via the EE Game Store.

EE has also created its very own treasure hunt in Fortnite, giving fans the chance to unlock Game Chests containing console prize bundles. This epic Fortnite Island includes a series of action-packed mini games - test your reflexes in the Tile Tower, dominate the field in the Foosball Frenzy, set in a digital version of Wembley stadium and stay sharp in High Street Hop. Consumers need to collect coins along the way to buy powerful boosters, that will give them the ultimate edge when racing to find the EE Game Chests.

Every Game Chest found contains an EE Chest Code needed to redeem the amazing prizes on EE Game Store. But consumers will have to be quick, the first to enter the code, wins the prize.

At 5pm on EE Game Day, three of the UK’s top gaming streamers – Josh, Tobi and Ethan from Sidemen - will be hosting a live stream on Twitch, to reveal the Fortnite Island Code for players to access the bespoke Island, as well as playing along with fans to find the hidden Game Chests.

As part of the EE Game Day livestream, EE & Bright Side will be raising funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity which will go towards their fundraising appeal to help build a new School within a new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). Designed with children and families at its heart, this state-of-the-art hospital School will provide thousands of ill children and young people the chance to continue their education. Fortnite players will be challenged with scaling a GOSH Charity building in-game to collect coins helping them to find hidden Game Chests.

EE Game Day, the latest step in EE’s ambition to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gaming, doesn’t end on the 7th September, with gamers being able to access deals and offers on the latest consoles, games and accessories via EE Game Store until Tuesday 17th September.

Pete Jeavons, Group Brand and Consumer Marketing Director at EE, commented: "Following its successful debut in 2023, EE Game Day is back! This year we’ve stepped it up a notch by transforming the UK into the world’s largest gaming arcade for 24 hours only. There will be more immersive games, bigger prizes, and the chance for everyone to get involved, no matter the type of gamer they are. Whether you’re on Brighton Pier, in game exploring EE Fortnite Island, or just scanning a QR code on the way to work, we’re putting gaming kit and experiences in the hands of the nation. It’s going to be an unforgettable day for gamers across the country so make sure you don’t miss out!"

To find out more and to get involved visit: store.ee.co.uk/gameday24