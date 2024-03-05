Is Facebook and Instagram down? Meta hit by outage as Messenger also 'down'
Social media users were left unable to use Facebook and Instagram due to an outage.
Meta, the owners of both apps, experienced issues pn Tuesday (5 March) afternoon which caused its websites to be 'down'. Users took to X, formerly Twitter, to vent their frustrations.
Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were all affected by the outage. Meta has not yet commented on the outage.
Downdetector users began reporting issues at around 3.10pm. The issues are said to be impacting the apps, websites and login.
Users are being directed to log in to their accounts after receiving a 'session expired' message, but are unable to complete the action.
The applications for Facebook and Messenger began to return around 4.30pm.
More to follow.
