Fortnite server status: Is Fortnite down? Is a new season coming? When will Fortnite be back in the UK?
Monitoring site DownDetector has seen dozens of people report problems with the survival game. But it’s not a fault with the game - it’s because a new season is starting.
Servers went down at about 6.30am UK time when the battle pass for Chapter 6 Season 4 expired. It’s expected that the Fortnite servers will be down for about five hours while the update is installed.
When will Fortnite be back in the UK?
Judging from previous seasons end downtimes, Fortnite is due to be off line in the UK for the update from 11am to about 4pm today - and possibly a bit earlier
Fortnite Status has posted on X: “Please note: The new Season's PC update will be larger than usual Season releases.”
What is coming in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4?
Get ready for new Halo Spartans, six different Power Rangers and a giant Megazord, as well as an invasion of insects.
A dramatic trailer for the new season says: “When the bugs came, everything we knew was taken from us. Hope faded faster than we could fight back. We thoughht it was the end of times. Turns out... it’s morphin’ time.”
