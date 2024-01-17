It's set to be an exciting event for tech fans around the world

The inaugural Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 is set to kick off today (17 January), and promises to be an exciting affair.

The spotlight of the event is expected to be on the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series, encompassing the standard model, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, but Samsung has provided mere hints about what will actually be shown off.

So what exactly can we expect from the glitzy tech event, and how can you keep track of all the developments online? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung's "Unpacked" events are highly anticipated showcases where the tech giant unveils its latest and most innovative products, and serve as a platform for Samsung to reveal its newest devices, technologies and advancements.

As we've come to expect from major events from tech giants, they're often meticulously orchestrated affairs, combining live presentations and product demonstrations to build excitement and showcase the capabilities of Samsung's latest offerings.

Typically held multiple times a year, Unpacked events have become a hallmark of Samsung's marketing strategy, generating buzz and setting the stage for the company's future direction in the tech landscape.

What will be revealed in 2024?

One of the primary highlights of Samsung Unpacked events is the introduction of the latest flagship smartphones, and this year looks set to be no different.

Bear in mind that until the event actually takes place, there's been no official confirmation as to what might actually be shown off at the event, but it doesn't take much to work out that one of the focal points of the show will be the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Rumours suggest that three new variants will be introduced - the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra - and that the design will undergo only minimal changes to what's come before.

One noteworthy alteration could be a flatter display and slimmer bezels for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which could also feature a titanium chassis, enhancing durability while simultaneously reducing the overall weight of the flagship device.

In terms of specs, significant overhauls are again not expected. Rather, expect to see subtle enhancements and improved displays and cameras.

Internally, the new lineup is likely to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and one rumour suggests that all models in the Galaxy S24 series will launch with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

It's thought that the prices of each handset will align with those of the previous year, suggesting a continuity in Samsung's pricing strategy for their flagship smartphones.

But despite the S24 being the word on everybody's lips, teasers for the event released as Samsung was confirming the event suggest it could be taking a slightly different focus on the buzz tech of the moment: Galaxy AI.

Samsung has previously revealed Samsung Gauss, an artificial intelligence platform comprising three essential modules: “Gauss Language for understanding human language and crafting natural responses, Gauss Code assists software development for code descriptions and creating test cases, and Gauss Image allows the creation of and the modification of images.”

The new Galaxy S24 handsets will likely come equipped with all sorts of AI powered features, with a Samsung Unpacked press release saying “[Samsung will] unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI.”

In addition to smartphones, Unpacked events frequently unveil advancements in wearable technology, tablets and laptops and software., and this year, rumours suggest the potential release of new Galaxy Book Pro laptops and a fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3.

How can I watch it?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 is scheduled for Wednesday 17 January, with the livestream of the keynote and showcase set to commence at 6pm GMT.

For a live viewing of the showcase, tune in to Samsung's YouTube channel. You can even register on Samsung's website to access the livestream and receive a £50 voucher redeemable for Galaxy devices.