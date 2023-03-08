The redesigned logo highlights the ways in which women support one another around the world

Today (8 March) is International Women’s Day, a date to celebrate how far women have come in society, politics and in economics, whilst also addressing the significant inequalities that still remain.

The annual day - which grew out of the labour movement in 1908 - is marked with strikes and protests organised to raise awareness of the continued gender inequality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google has once again commemorated International Women’s Day with a redesign of its Google Doodle, the logo that greets web surfers using the search engine.

But what does this year’s IWD Doodle represent, and what happens to the Google home screen if you click on it? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What does Google’s IWD 2023 Doodle represent?

In honour of International Women's Day, today’s Google Doodle highlights the many ways in which women support one another around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each letter of the “GOOGLE” logo contains an artistic vignette designed to showcase a small sample of the many ways that women support one another globally to advance and elevate one another's quality of life.

The Doodle was illustrated by Doodle Artist, Alyssa Winans, who said they were “able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways I’ve been supported by the other women in my life” in creating the illustration.

According to Google, the Doodle is being shown on the search engine’s homepage around the world, apart from a few select countries. These include Ukraine, and some central and west African nations.

(Image: Google)

What happens if you click on the logo?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like many of Google’s Doodles, today’s illustration contains an interactive element. Although not quite as involved as some previous Doodles, clicking on the IWD logo will trigger an animation over your internet browser’s screen.

You’ll be taken to a Google search results page, highlighting International Women’s Day, as purple confettie rains down from the top of your screen.

Then, some animated hands waving similarly coloured flags will drift across your screen from right to left, celebrating International Women’s Day with their arms held aloft. Every year, people show support for International Women’s Day by dressing in purple, green and white, to represent justice, dignity, hope, and purity.

What is this year’s IWD theme?

Every year, International Women’s Day celebrates a different theme. This year’s theme calls for women around the world to #EmbraceEquity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The IWD website says: “Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA. And it’s critical to understand the difference between equity and equality.

“The IWD 2023 campaign theme drives worldwide understanding of why equal opportunities aren’t enough!”

Over the past year there has been a significant step back in the global fight for women’s rights as well as shocking events, such as the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, which have reignited debates around women’s safety.