For most, Google Maps has become the go-to tool to help you get where you need to go but it offers much more than simply planning a route. Here are five hacks you might not know about.

You’re using Google Maps wrong. Or so say the experts who have revealed hidden tools within the geographical web service you didn’t realise you couldn't do without.

According to Google Maps, more than one billion people use their platform every month, whether it's for navigating journeys or virtually exploring distant locations.

However, the mapping service offers more functionality than you might realise. It can help you remember where you parked your car, check petrol station prices and opening hours, and even take you on a virtual journey back in time.

To find out how to use these features and more, Faris Memon, a tech expert at Vivid Ads, has shared five things you didn’t know Google Maps could do.

Recall places you forgot you visited

Depending on your settings, Google Maps doesn't just keep tabs on your recent trips and saved places like home, work, and your parking spot. It can also track your movements wherever you go.

“One the one hand, this is a useful tool. Your Google Maps Timeline can help you recall places you visited on holiday or remind you of a restaurant you went to recently.

However, if you weren’t aware that the app tracks your movements (and that you gave it permission to do this), this could be a bit unsettling for you,” claims the expert.

Check in on your reservations

If you use Gmail and Google Calendar, you can find details about your upcoming bookings straight from your confirmation emails and calendar invites within Maps.

Just tap the three-line menu icon in the top left corner of the app, then select ‘Your places’ and look for the ‘Reservations’ tab at the top.

“Any bookings you've got coming up will show up there automatically. Just tap one to see all the details about where it is, and you can even start navigating straight there,” recommends the expert.

Travel back in time

Fancy a trip down memory lane? You can actually use Google Maps on your computer to see how places have changed over time, going back up to ten years!

“In Street View, you'll find the date the current image was captured displayed in the top left corner. Look to the right of the date, and you might see an option to view an earlier image.

While some locations might only have imagery going back a few years, it's fascinating to see how streets change over time. These date options indicate how many times a Google Maps car has driven through the area to capture photos,” notes the expert.

Remember where you’ve parked

We've all been there – parked the car and completely forgotten where it is. Thankfully, Google Maps can come to the rescue. You can use the app to temporarily save your car's location, so you can find your way back to it later with ease.

“Once you've parked your car, open Google Maps on your phone and tap the blue dot showing your current location. This will open a menu with various options. Look for "Save parking" and tap it. That's it – your parking spot will be saved on Google Maps.

If you later need help finding your car, just open the app, tap the search bar, and then select the saved parking location option. You’ll be guided straight back to your car,” says the expert.

Customise the map

If you’re planning a trip away, then this feature can be a real lifesaver.

You can pin places you want to visit, like restaurants or tourist attractions, to make sightseeing a breeze. It's even great for group trips, as Google Maps lets everyone add markers to a shared map.

But it's not just for holidays. You can also use it to mark your favourite local spots. Here's how to do it on your computer: open the app, then click the three lines in the top left corner. Afterward, go to your places > maps > create map.