Google previously revealed some basic information around its new Pixel 7 phones at its 2022 I/O event earlier in the year.

In May, the tech giant provided a glimpse of its next premium smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which have been given a new-look camera design and will feature Google’s own custom-designed processor chips to power the devices.

Google didn’t reveal anything about its specs at the event, but it won’t be long until we get confirmation of those too, with an upcoming live-streamed event expected to shed even more light on the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Here is everything you need to know.

When will the Google Pixel 7 be finally revealed?

Google revealed on 6 September that the next hardware event for the Pixel 7 phones will take place on Thursday 6 October at 10am ET - that’s 3pm in the UK.

What do we know about the Pixel 7 so far?

Google unveiled an altogether new look for its smartphones with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and with the surprise drop of a few Pixel 7 pictures earlier this year, it’s clear it isn't trying to reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 7 lineup.

Both phones have a similar design, with the exception of a slightly modified camera module that now wraps directly into the phone's frame and highlights the individual sensors more prominently.

It’s been reported that the regular Pixel 7 will measure 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, making it somewhat smaller in every dimension than the hefty Pixel 6.

On the Pro side of things, rough dimensions of 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm put it in the same ballpark as the 6 Pro, albeit slightly thinner.

In terms of internals, Google's usage of its proprietary Tensor processors was one of the key talking points with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Samsung created the original Tensor and is said to be ready to mass produce the second-generation Tensor 2 using a 4nm technology, which is expected to show up in the Pixel 7 range.

However, we may not see a significant improvement in performance - due to the way it is manufactured and the “architecture” of the chip, the Tensor 2 will most likely have only minimal CPU enhancements over the first-generation.

However, Google still has room to improve GPU performance, not to mention machine learning, which was the company's clear focus with the first Tensor.

So we can still expect a few enhancements, but they won't be to raw computational performance.

How much will it cost?

The pricing of recent generations of Pixel phones could give us an indication of how much you'll have to pay for the latest Google product when it arrives - although until Google officially confirms the price point, this is all guesswork.

The cost of standard Pixel models appears to have landed around the £599/$599 mark, with the Pro tier versions pushing things somewhat higher.

Many experts expect Google to maintain this pricing structure in the future, though global chip shortages and increasing manufacturing costs due by Covid may force them to rise slightly when the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are released.

When will it go on sale?

Leaker Jon Prosser is predicting an official on-sale date for the new phones of Thursday 13 October, a week following their full reveal.